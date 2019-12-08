‘Shameless’ Fans Wanted A Romance Between Frank & Mikey

Some Shameless fans are upset as it appears they won’t get the Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and Mikey O’Shea (Luis Guzman) romance they were hoping for.

As those who watched last week’s episode of Shameless know, it appeared to be the final episode for Frank’s best friend Mikey. In the last few episodes, fans watched as Mikey became very ill before eventually revealing to Frank that he had kidney disease. The duo did the best they could to scam their way to the money they required to get Mikey the treatment he needed. It, unfortunately, was never enough.

Toward the end of last week’s episode, Mikey and Frank had a very tear-jerking goodbye. Mikey explained to Frank that he was going to have to go back to jail. According to O’Shea, the medical care he could receive behind bars will be better than anything he could afford living on the streets.

During the very emotional goodbye, Mikey noted that he hoped when it was his time to pass, he could spend his last day on earth in the company of his friend Frank. Frank admitted that he was going to feel lost without his friend as he found himself constantly thinking about Mikey’s well being.

After the goodbye concluded, Mikey walked over to an officer and got his attention before punching him in the face. He was instantly arrested. Filled with sorrow, Frank watched as his best friend was driven away.

As if watching the emotional goodbye wasn’t hard enough when the episode aired, the official Shameless Instagram page shared a short video clip featuring the scene with captions at the bottom for emphasis.

Shared on the Instagram page roughly 48 hours ago, the video has been viewed nearly 150,000 times. Just shy of 600 fans have dropped in to share their thoughts on the clip in the comments.

“I thought there was going to be a love story for them lol,” one individual penned in a comment that has been liked over 100 times. There were also eight additional followers who replied to the comment. Most agreed that they were picking up vibes that Frank and Mikey were meant to be together.

A second Shameless fan added, “I was crying for this scene all week, please don’t let Frank lose another important person in his life, bring Mikey back.”

While most fans were saddened by the clip and heartbroken for Frank, there were a few individuals who clearly didn’t care for the character.

A third individual added, “Haha frank’s got a heart too. Just not for taking care of his family..”

As long-time Shameless fans know, Frank was rarely there for his children and let his oldest daughter raise her siblings. So, some found it shocking to see him have such a strong love for another person.

With Mikey getting hauled off to jail, it is unlikely that fans will see much more interaction between the duo this season.