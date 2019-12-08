Bill Cosby’s Former Lawyer, John P. Schmitt, To Testify In Fotis Dulos Case

Attorney John P. Schmitt while testify in the civil lawsuit against Fotis Dulos, husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos.

Former attorney of disgraced actor Bill Cosby, John P. Schmitt, will be taking the stand once again in a very public case. This time Schmitt will be testifying in the civil lawsuit against Fotis Dulos. Fotis is the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, according to The Stamford Advocate.

Schmitt famously defended Cosby against a slew of sexual assault allegations. In 2018 Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to three to ten years in prison. Now, it is believed that Schmitt could have information in regards to Fotis’ finances.

Fotis is currently in the midst of a civil lawsuit that was filed against him by Gloria Farber, his estranged wife’s mother. She claims that Fotis never repaid loans issued to him by her late husband, Hilliard Farber, in the amount of over $2 million. Schmitt was an executor of Jennifer’s late father’s estate and will thus be able to provide information in regards the loans. Gloria’s lawyer, Richard Weinstein, will be calling nine additional individuals to take the stand in regards to this case.

Fotis Dulos speaks outside court on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/jNKyRirLBx — FOX61 (@FOX61News) December 4, 2019

The lawsuit against Fotis was actually filed well before Jennifer ever went missing. In fact, the lawsuit was initiated 18 months prior. Jennifer was officially declared a missing person on May 24 and was last seen dropping her children off at school that same day. At the time of her disappearance, she and Fotis were hardly on good terms. They were in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody battle and were living in separate homes.

Jennifer had made remarks both publicly and privately in which she explained that she feared her estranged husband, who was known to be controlling.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis has denied having had anything to do with Jennifer’s disappearance. Nevertheless, he and his former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, remain the two primary suspects in regards to her case.

This past week, Fotis was asked for his comments when leaving the courthouse. He did not speak of the case but wished his missing wife happy holidays.

“All I want to say is that I wish Jennifer and her family happy holidays and I just pray that they give my kids my love and my best wishes,” he said.

Jennifer’s body has not yet been located, but law enforcement no longer believe that they will find her alive due to the significant amount of evidence they have that suggests otherwise.