Angela Simmons Soaks Up The Rays In A Pink Bikini At A Tropical Destination

Angela Simmons shared a brand new bikini pic today, as she continued to keep her fans updated on her Bali getaway. She was seen posing at the beach with crystal ocean waters in the backdrop, with the light pink ensemble popping against her skin. And that’s not to mention the sheer, flowing coverup that fell down her shoulders. The shots were taken on a sunny day, as she soaked up the rays and likely enjoyed the beautiful scenery.

The bikini top and bottoms featured a classic cut, with the bottoms being especially small with thin straps. The coverup, on the other hand, was white with gold-and-blue beaded accents. It had tassels on the sides. Plus, Angela sported multiple accessories. She wore a silver necklace with an “A” charm, along with a long, turquoise beaded necklace with a tassel at the end. This one was fairly long and reached her belly button. Plus, she sported rings on both hands. The Growing Up Hip Hop star also rocked a hot pink manicure.

Angela pulled her hair back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. She left most of it down in tight curls, which fell in front of her shoulders. Her eyes were obscured by her dark sunglasses, but her lips were colored with a bright red lipstick.

The first photo of the set showed her standing as she popped her left foot in front. She placed her hands on her hips, and looked to the side. The rest of the images were fairly similar to one another. Angela continued to look to the side, and alternated between popping her right and left foot. In all the photos, she showed off her toned body, which she proudly promotes as all-natural.

Fans seemed to love the update, leaving plenty of rave reviews in the comments section.

“It should be illegal to be this fine!” exclaimed a follower.

“How much work does perfection need,” asked an admirer.

“You got it baby you got it baby I don’t wanna play no games I love how you did that,” gushed a fan.

“Why ppl mentioning Rom y’all messy as hell,” complained a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Angela shared another update yesterday that showed her wearing a black bikini. The top was bedazzled with sparkling gems, while her bottoms rested high on her waist. She wore her hair in a side ponytail, and accessorized with silver hoop earrings. She was seen posing sitting down while grabbing decorative netting with her right hand.