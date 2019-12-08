Daisy Keech Stuns Her 1.7 Million Instagram Fans With A Casual Pic

American model Daisy Keech took to her Instagram page on Saturday afternoon and stunned her 1.7 million fans with a new picture, one where she was seen casually dressed up.

In the snap, the hottie was featured rocking a pair of jeans that perfectly accentuated her pert booty. Daisy teamed her pants with a pink, ribbed crop top to pull off a very chic look. The ensemble also allowed the model to highlight her small waist.

The stunner wore her blond tresses into a messy bun, while she allowed a few loose strands of her hair to fall on her face. Staying true to her signature style, the model wore a full face of makeup. However, taking care of the daytime, outdoor photoshoot, Daisy opted for subtle colors so as not to overdo her look.

The application included a light-pink shade of lipstick, matching blush, defined eyebrows and lots of mascara.

The stunner struck a side pose and turned her face toward the camera to gaze right into it. She stood in a terrace against the backdrop of some concrete balusters and lots of trees. The model, however, did not use a geotag with her post so the exact location could not be known.

Her fellow model Addison Rae could also be seen in the photograph, sitting on the railings.

In the caption, Daisy stated that she wears crop tops in the rain.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 126,000 likes and over 700 comments which shows that Daisy is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts always ends up going viral.

Even though there was no skin-showing, fans still fell in love with the picture. This proves that Daisy does not necessarily need to shed clothes in order to grab her fans’ attention.

“I wish I could find a girl as gorgeous as you [heart-eyed emoji]” one of her fans wrote on the snap.

“So, so beautiful! Will you go to prom with me? Please reply,” another one requested the model.

“Amazing snap. Your beauty makes me crazy,” a third fan expressed his feelings.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower remarked on the model’s perfect physique.

“So sexy. That waist-to-hip ratio tho[sic].”

The remaining fans wrote words and phrases like “you’re a goddess,” “lovely pic,” and “love you,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Apart from Daisy’s regular followers, many of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation. These included Julia Rose, Dixie Damelio, Olga Safari and Charli D’amelio, among others.