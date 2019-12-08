Juliane Hough Twirls Around In A Sports Bra In New Promotional Video For Her ‘Kinrgy’ Brand

Julianne Hough appeared to have had the time of her life during the recording of her new promotional video for Kinrgy, her dance-driven fitness method. In the brief clip, the former Dancing With The Stars pro stretched, twirled her body, and flipped her hair in a brown sport sports bra that featured a crisscrossed strap detail in the back. Juliane smiled throughout the clip, a clear indication that she enjoyed herself.

The clip has been watched over 80,000 times so far. In the comments section, fans showered Julianne with glowing praise.

“Beautiful free spirit,” one person wrote.

Other fans remarked about the joyful vibe of the video.

“I love how happy and content you look,” they commented.

“The energy of this video is BANANAS,” a third Instagram user observed.

Other fans asked whether she’d be holding Kinrgy classes in other locations or whether she’d distribute the method via a DVD or an app.

In the caption, she explained that there are only a few more opportunities left to participate in Kinrgy classes before the holidays. She also announced that she be teaching Kinrgy on Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming tour with Weight Watchers (WW). Julianne didn’t share additional details about the tour. The WW website states that she will be conducting an “exhilarating movement experience using her KINRGY method.”

“Congratulations Julianne, all the success for you in your important tour,” a fourth fan added. “This is wonderful.”

The clip was reposted on Kinrgy’s Instagram page and their post explained a bit more about the brand. According to the caption, the classes are 45 minutes long and the fitness method brings together “dance, meditation, breath-work and strength training.” The post claimed that the method not only strengthens the body but also centers the mind and “ignites your life.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge has been hosting Kinrgy pop-up classes to promote the movement and she often shares highlights from these classes on her Instagram page.

In a clip posted on November 25, Julianne shared a glimpse of a class that she did at The Grove in Los Angeles. During the video, Julianne expressed excitement at seeing the idea become a reality.

“I’m super-pumped because this is sort of the first unveiling of what Kinrgy is and it’s been a long time in the making,” she said. “I’m ready for the baby to be delivered. Pop it out!”

That video has been viewed more than 230,000 times since it was uploaded to Juliane’s Instagram page last month.