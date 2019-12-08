Erica Mena Rocks All Black As She Holds Her Baby Bump In Latest Instagram Update

Erica Mena recently posted a chic fashion post as she shows off her growing baby bump.

The Love and Hip Hop star posted a photo of herself rocking a black, sheer ensemble from Fashion Nova. In the photo, Mena’s outfit shows off multiple parts of her body, including her arms, her stomach and her thighs. The dress also fits tightly around Mena’s body, revealing the reality star’s curves. Mena’s dress also covers her body, starting from her neck down.

As she poses at the top of her stairs, Mena is seen staring intensely at the camera. She has one hand gently placed on the top of her baby bump, and another hand on the bottom. Mena’s white, acrylic nails are also visible in the photo.

In addition to wearing a stunning dress, Mena also decided to stick to the chic theme with her hair and makeup. The reality star’s hair is styled in loose waves, which were slightly teased for volume. Mena is also rocking neutral colors for her makeup, as she has added foundation, blush, faux eyelashes, eyeshadow and pink lipstick. The lipstick seems to have a matte texture in the photo.

Mena also accessorized the look to pair with her little black dress. In the photo, she is seen wearing stud earrings, which poke through her hair. Mena is also wearing a silver necklace in the photo, which is seen hanging on her chest. Her dazzling engagement and wedding ring, which was gifted to her by her husband, Safaree Samuels, is also on full display.

At the time of writing, the photo of Mena received more than 100,000 likes from Mena’s 4.7 million Instagram followers. The post also received more than 500 comments under Mena’s photo.

“I need u to give birth already I feel like u been pregnant for like a year,” one fan criticized.

“You make my old a– want to have a baby,” another fan chimed in.

Loading...

“Blessings to you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“Sheeesh Momma,” another fan said.

Mena hasn’t let her pregnancy stop her from continuing to serve chic and sexy looks. The Instagram model has been beaming since she announced that she was having a baby girl, who she says will be born within the next few weeks. The singer is also set to appear on the 10th season of Love and Hip Hop: New York alongside Samuels. According to InTouch Weekly, the show will return on Monday, December 16.