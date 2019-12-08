‘Shameless’ Cast Coins Cameron Monaghan As Biggest Flirt On Set

Cameron Monaghan has been coined by his Shameless co-stars as the biggest flirt on set.

It was roughly 24 hours ago that the official Shameless Instagram shared a video clip that featured an interview discussing cast superlatives. The clip featured several members of the cast including Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher, William H. Macy, Shanola Hampton, Jeremy Allen White, Kate Miner, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkosky, and Christian Isaiah.

The clip kicked off with a voice in the background explaining they would be doing an interview regarding cast superlatives. The female voice proceeded to explain it was similar to the “most likely” titles individuals received back in high school. Shanola joked that she wanted to win them all while Christian noted that he would “remain humble.”

The first question asked during the interview was which member of the cast was the biggest flirt. The question was asked to both Emma and Kate who agreed it was Cameron. The clip then cut to a scene featuring Cameron planting a kiss on Noel’s cheek. Then, it appeared as if Cameron agreed with the rest of his cast electing him as the biggest flirt.

Who is the most likely to survive an apocalypse?

Several members of the cast including Jeremy and William agreed that Ethan was the most likely to survive. Macy proceeded to jest that Ethan “would always be here.”

Who has the best hair?

Noel is first to be posed with the question of who has the best hair. He goes into deep thought, but never really gives an answer. The video shifts to Steve who clearly wants to nominate himself. He asks which season the question was in regards to as his character has had a lot of different hair styles over the years.

Who is the best dancer?

Several members of the cast including Steve and Kate agreed that Bill (William H. Macy) is the best dancer of the bunch. While Ethan also agreed with this answer he added that he thinks Macy is a bit of a secret dancer.

Who has the most team spirit?

Noel was, again, presented with another question. Emma and William, however, answered the question. They both quickly agreed Shanola was the winner. Macy added she was “definitely” the most spirited the most spirited of the bunch.

Inside of 12 hours, the fun interview video has been viewed just shy of 70,000 times with over 100 Shameless fans taking the time to leave a comment. Even Emma Kenney left a comment nothing that it was officially her favorite interview they’d ever done as a cast.

Gallavich fans quickly took over the comments as they gushed of Cameron giving Noel a kiss on the cheek. As we’ve previously reported, Gallavich fans are currently on high alert after Monaghan took to Instagram to hint that he was interested in an Ian and Mickey spinoff.