Ariel Winter Rocks A Super Short Miniskirt As She Flirts With A Larger-Than-Lifesize Nutcracker

Who doesn’t love a good luck charm, especially during the festive holiday season? Obviously, Ariel Winter is a fan as seen in her latest Instagram update. The Modern Family actress showed up in a two-part post that revealed a big surprise of that nature in the second image.

Before revealing what she was hiding, the star posed on a cement walkway located next to a patch of green grass while wearing a two-piece outfit sporting a super tight miniskirt. Ariel, who seems to like her skirts short and flirty, wore this one that was part of a sexy, cream-colored ensemble as she put her bent arms up so she could place both of her hands grazing the top of her head.

As she made that move, her short-cropped shirt was consequently raised, revealing a bit of skin between the two pieces of her sartorial statement. The short-sleeved top, which matched the color of the skirt, featured three large buttons down the front. Those buttons looked about to burst because the garment was skintight. Strappy, nude-colored stilettos finished her monochromatic ensemble.

A swipe to the right revealed a second picture that likely amused and astonished those who took the time to take in the scene. It featured a giant nutcracker who looked as if he was about to play a big drum that hung onto his torso. The colorful character had Ariel’s full attention as he rocked supersized boots, a comical beard and goatee combo, a tall red hat embellished with golden scrolls and a sizeable green-colored stone, and round, rosy spots to substitute for pink cheeks.

Ariel was definitely enamored by the big guy who, according to German folklore, is a good luck charm of the highest caliber. The happy-go-lucky actress hung onto his shoulder while lifting a leg and popping out her booty. Her long black hair fell down below her waist as she blew the nutcracker a festival holiday kiss. He didn’t seem to notice, though, since his expression permanently took on a rather blank stare.

Ariel’s 4.1 million Instagram followers seemed to appreciate her update, with and without her handsome nutcracker buddy. Within less than an hour of being shared, the Last Movie Star thespian earned more than 38,00 likes and 200-plus comments. Some simply used emoji to convey their thoughts — including hear-eye faces and fire — while others wrote words to say how they felt.

“I always thought you looked a little Tchaikovsky,” joked one fan.

Loading...

“Obsessed – you look amazing,” stated a second follower.

“Legs dang,” remarked a third admirer.

“Absolutely love the 2nd photo,” gushed a fourth fan, who added three red heart emoji.