‘DASH Dolls’ Star Durrani Popal Sizzles In A Revealing Red Top On Instagram

DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal took to her Instagram page on Saturday morning and wowed her almost 800,000 fans with a sultry new picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a red top with a low-cut neckline, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts. The stunner teamed her top with multiple gold chains and pendants to pull off a very chic look.

She also accessorized with a few gold bracelets, a silver watch and drop earrings to ramp up the glamour.

Staying true to her signature style, Durrani opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a coral shade of lipstick, one that perfectly accentuated the model’s plump lips. She contoured her cheeks with matching blush and eye shadow, while she opted for defined eyebrows and false lashes that accentuated her beautiful green eyes. Finally, she strobed her nose with a highlighter.

Durrani loosely tied her brunette tresses into a bun and allowed a few loose strands to fall over her face. To pose for the snap, she raised both of her arms and put her hands at the back of her head. The hottie lifted her chin, looked straight into the camera, and left her lips parted to pull off a very seductive look.

The picture was captured in a room, while Durrani stood against the backdrop of a shelf to strike a pose. The stunner, however, did not use a geotag with her post so the location of the picture could not be known.

In the caption, Durrani wrote “I am back to my ways, cause I’m heartless,” referencing the lyrics of The Weeknd‘s latest single, “Heartless.” She also informed her fans that her stunning top was from the U.K.-based fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Within a day of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has racked up more than 7,000 likes and over a hundred comments in which fans and followers praised the stunner for her amazing body, beautiful looks as well as her sense of style.

“This is a stunning look,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Omg! You are like a Barbie! So beautiful,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

“[You’re] such a stunner [heart emoji]. Can’t deal!” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s sexiness.

“You are really, really hot.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “amazing beauty,” “pure perfection,” and “breathtaking.”

Apart from her regular fans, the snap was also liked by many of Durrani’s fellow celebs, IG models and influencers. These included Bear Degidio, Emilee Hembrow, Jessica Rich and Camaryn Swanson, among others.