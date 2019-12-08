Rudy Giuliani Stunned Ukrainians By Working With Disgraced Lawmaker Andrey Artemenko On Upcoming ‘Documentary’

Donald Trump's personal lawyer collaborated with a string of 'dubious characters' on his recent trip to Ukraine, 'The Daily Beast' reports.

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, returned from a controversial trip to Ukraine with what Trump called “good information,” according to an Associated Press report. Despite being reportedly under criminal investigation himself over his activities in Ukraine, Giuliani was back in that country earlier this week to gather interviews for an upcoming documentary designed to exonerate Trump of the accusations now at the center of the impeachment inquiry against him.

“Watch top Ukrainian officials testify under oath the side of the story Schiff doesn’t want you to hear,” a promotional video for the program says.

But according to a Daily Beast report on Saturday, the Ukrainian “officials” interviewed by Giuliani are not “top officials” at all. Instead, the cast of “dubious characters” in the documentary “caused shock” in the Ukraine capital of Kiev, among actual officials “who know their questionable backgrounds in considerable detail.”

One of Giuliani’s main sources, according to the report, is Andrey Artemenko, a disgraced Ukrainian former lawmaker who has been stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship and accused of treason, over his role in a “peace” plan that would allow Russia to control the annexed territory of Crimea for up to 100 years.

The Giuliani documentary, set to air on the pro-Trump One America News, a low-budget, conservative cable news channel, is titled Ukrainian Witnesses Destroy Schiff’s Case. The title refers to House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who has spearheaded the impeachment hearings. An OAN promotional video for the program may be viewed below on this page.

According to evidence and witness testimony in the impeachment hearings, Trump abused the power of his office in an attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government into announcing investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as into widely debunked claims that Ukraine, not Russia, staged a cyber-attack on the 2016 election.

Artemenko is not only an interview subject on the OAN program, he aided Giuliani in setting up meetings with other pro-Trump Ukrainians during the former New York mayor’s trip there this week, according to the Daily Beast report.

But it should be no surprise that Artemenko would be a leader in the effort to exonerate Trump. The ousted parliamentarian worked with Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, and business associate Felix Sater, on the bogus “peace plan.”

Artemenko also attended Trump’s inauguration, and has described himself as an “active Trumpist.”

On his trip to Ukraine this week, Giuliani also worked closely with Andriy Telizhenko, a once-obscure Ukrainian diplomat who has become well-known in conservative media as a vocal backer of the belief that Ukraine actually framed Russia for the 2016 election interference operation.

Both Artemenko and Telizhenko will reportedly appear in the OAN broadcast.