Recovered Meth Addict’s Shocking Transformation Photos Show There Is Always Hope

Jason Wickline shared photos of himself before and after recovering from drug addiction.

Four years ago, the life of recovered drug addict Jason Wickline looked a lot different than it does today. He was a single father struggling with an addiction to meth. This addiction was ruining every aspect of his life and eventually caused him to lose custody of his son, then 4-year-old Krystian. Wickline is now clean and wants other addicts to know there is always hope, according to Today.

Earlier this year, Wickline shared shocking transformation photos from before and after he recovered from addiction. The photos show him go from looking sick and shriveled to strong and healthy. The photos have recently gone viral and are inspiring many.

It was the moment that Wickline was separated from his young son that he knew he had to change his ways and seek help, he recalled.

“As they were walking Krystian to the car, he turned around to look at me and said, ‘Daddy, I love you and I’ll never forget you.’ He was four and thought he would never see me again. I was bawling my eyes out. I had no idea what was going to happen to my kid at that point.”

Wickline knew this was the breaking point for him and after years of struggle he was finally offered the chance to get clean for good. A judge offered him the chance to receive treatment in a professional rehabilitation facility for 13 months. He accepted the chance.

After getting clean, Wickline expected to still have prison ahead of him. In fact, he could have faced as much as 30 years behind bars. Shockingly, that wasn’t what happened. Instead, he was given only 3o months of probation and a second chance at life.

Wickline has since regained custody of now 9-year-old Krystian and remains sober. His relationship with his son is now better than ever. When he looks back at the old photos of himself, he doesn’t recognize the man he used to be.

“I was a dead man,” he said, recalling that he weighed only 120 pounds as a full grown man while in the thick of addiction.

Wickline’s goal for sharing this very painful story is to prove to the world that recovery from addiction is possible, even when it doesn’t seem like it.

