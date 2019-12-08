Alexina Graham Climbs Over A Wall & Flaunts Legs For Days

Alexina Graham shared a new Instagram update a day ago from El Paso, Texas. The redheaded beauty was seen striking an unconventional pose, as she was photographed in the middle of jumping over a lime green wall. She wore a tight bodysuit with an open back. It was black with many light green, horizontal stripes. The ensemble hugged her derriere, while black straps could be seen on her lower back, which were tied into a bow. She completed her look with a pair of black, slip-on sandals.

The first photo showed Alexina with her right knee on the top of the wall, while her left leg dangled below. Her face was obscured, but her bare back could be seen. The second photo was similar to the first, except her profile was visible. She wore her hair slicked back into a single braid behind her back.

The low wall matched the color of the building behind it, which featured wooden accents. In the foreground was a gravel area, with colorful cacti. A pink cactus peeked through on the left side of the frame, while green cactus with pink flowers were on the right side of the frame. The photos were taken on a sunny day, with blue skies in the backdrop with some wispy clouds.

Fans seemed to like the update, with many people joking about her efforts to climb the wall.

“Hey cutie looks like you could use some help getting over,” wrote a follower.

“This picture is hilarious. You totally look stuck,” observed an admirer.

“Don’t fall on the CACTUS but if you do I would like to volunteer to pick you up and carry you to the hospital,” joked a fan.

Loading...

“Hope you enjoyed our wonderful city!!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

The tags suggested that the photos were taken for Elle Germany. A photographer named Andreas Ortner, who has produced photos for various brands and publications. was also tagged in the update.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update over the summer that showed her rocking another bodysuit. This time, it was leather and featured a strapless cut. She was seen showing off her long legs, as she struck multiple poses in front of a dark backdrop. The update was a video that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look. During the video, Alexina broke out into a silly dance, which made everyone laugh. She immediately went back into character, and gave smoldering looks.