Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Performs Nearly Nude In ‘Simulated Orgy’ At Art Basel

Madonna’s daughter is following her mom’s footsteps into performance art — and has picked up her penchant for pushing the envelope as well.

Lourdes Leon, the oldest child of the legendary singer, performed in a raunchy simulated orgy during the famed art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida. As the New York Post’s Page Six reported, the 23-year-old appeared nearly nude in the performance on Friday, stripping out of her tie-dyed tank dress to reveal a flesh-toned thong and nipple covers below.

She then joined a group of equally undressed men and women in a raunchy scene. As Page Six noted, the members of the group were “writhing in ecstasy for five long minutes as onlookers wearing protective paper jumpsuits ogle the scene.” The participants were “kissing and grinding,” though any of the sexually explicit activity was simulated, witnesses noted.

The performance was curated by artist Carlota Guerrero, and a synopsis published in Forbes noted that guests to the exhibit were encouraged to explore themes of individuality and freedom and expression. The night also included a DJ set from artist Black Madonna — no relation to Lourdes’ mom.

As the Page Six report noted, Lourdes has taken part in some risque displays in the past. At New York Fashion Week in 2017, she attended a party hosted by the adult movie website Pornhub, and last year appeared topless on the catwalk for a fashion show put on by Gypsy Sport (though used some seashells to remain strategically covered).

The appearances took a page from her mom’s playbook, as Madonna gained fame for her risque 1992 coffee table book Sex.

Lourdes has followed her mom’s footsteps in more ways than one. As W magazine noted, Lourdes completed four years at the University of Michigan before entering the world of modeling, just as Madonna had done before getting her big break as a singer.

Lourdes eased her way into the modeling world from there, starting with a series of appearances at major runway shows and eventually landing her own campaign with Miu Miu this year.

As W noted back at the start of the year, the future appears bright for Lourdes.

“Less than a month into 2019, Leon scored her first major fashion campaign, and we can only expect for her profile in fashion to continue to rise,” the report noted. “Who knows, maybe one day she’ll start a public Instagram too.”

MIAMI LOVES DIFFERENT NIGHT by DESIGUAL. A Performance directed by CARLOTA GUERRERO. Starring Lourdes Leon. pic.twitter.com/gX9cKnCBIV — Romeo (@BeMyRomeo) December 7, 2019

The raunchy show at Art Basel has certainly raised Lourdes’ stature as well, with many sharing images and video from the performance on social media.