Larsa Pippen Is All Leg As She Covering Her Private Parts In NSFW Outfit

Larsa Pippen teased in 1.8 million Instagram followers with an update in which she flaunted her bare leg. As she showed off her gorgeous gam, she bent that pin and then put one of her hands between her two legs to cover her private parts. Her other leg seemed to have been placed straight out in front of her, but that detail was difficult to figure out given how the beauty’s photo had been cropped.

The NSFW post, shared on Saturday, revealed an exceptionally sexy version of Larsa, who is often cited for her shapely limbs. She wore what looked like black lingerie while posing for her picture. The daring one-piece offered a good view of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Kim Kardashian’s good friend’s decolletage because of the garment’s low-cut neckline.

While the top that covered her breasts was solid black, the midsection of the outfit was made of lace, with a lot of her skin showing through the intricate fabric. The bottom of the sexy ensemble was not in view, but chances are Larsa was not wearing much on her lower extremities as she was “waiting patiently,” according to the caption of the steaming hot social media post.

While she bided her time, the 45-year-old television personality brought plenty of bling to her photograph. She wore a diamond necklace that dipped just below her clavicle and she also rocked an extremely glitzy diamond bracelet that shimmered in the light. On the hand shielding her nether regions, Larsa wore a couple of rings and what appeared to be a watch, completing her jewelry collection for the evening.

Larsa’s hair, which was parted a bit to one side, was worn down and straight. Some of her honey-colored tresses hit the top of her exposed cleavage while the rest fell down her back. Her prominent makeup included darkened and shaped brows, black eyeliner on both the top and bottom lids, lots of black mascara appearing on what seemed to be faux lashes, contouring cover, a bit of blush, and a nude-colored pout that glistened. Her manicured nails had been painted white as seen while the diva rested one hand on her enviable thigh.

Larsa’s fresh Instagram update earned the star more than 13,600 likes and more than 230 comments within one hour of going live. Many expressed their feelings about the post by using emoji — including fire, red lip prints, red heart-eye faces, and red hearts — while others used their words.

“Too bad Instagram crops the photos!!” stated one admirer.

“Drop Dead legs! Yummy,” remarked a second fan.

“Every day I fall more in love with this woman,” said a third Instagram user.

“Ill be right there babe,” promised a fourth follower, who added a goofy panting-face emoji.