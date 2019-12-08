Erica Mena Shows Off Her Cleavage In A Beige Dress And Emerald Heels As She Enters Her Third Trimester

Erica Mena recently posted a photo of herself on her personal Instagram page.

The pregnant VH1 reality star, who is currently in her third trimester, shared a photo with her 4.7 million Instagram followers. In the photo, Erica is standing in the corner of a room as she is standing with her arms on her head. While posing, Mena is showing off her tight, beige dress from Pretty Little Thing. In the photo, the dress stops at Mena’s upper thighs, revealing her legs and heels that she’s wearing. Mena’s dress also shows off her cleavage in the photo. The dress also fits tightly around Mena’s body, showing off her baby bump in the post.

In the second slide of the Instagram slideshow, Mena decided to show off her stunning shoes to her followers. The shoes are also from Pretty Little Thing, and are emerald green stilettos. Mena’s shoes tie-up to her calves in the photo, as she zooms in on the shoe. Her foot tattoo is also visible in the photo, which reads “I love you.” She is also wearing two silver anklets on each of her ankles.

In addition to her stunning outfit, Mena’s hair and makeup look absolutely flawless. In the photo, her hair is styled in loose curls which stops at her arms. She also is rocking a glamorous makeup look, which consists of foundation, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, faux eyelashes and lip gloss.

Mena also accessorized the look to pair well with the dress she was wearing. In addition to her anklets that she is wearing, Mena is also wearing a silver and gold necklace and two gold bracelets on each wrist.

At the time of writing, the stunning photo of Mena received more than 130,000 likes. The photo also received more than 600 comments under her post.

“You are still Sexy and Beautiful,” one follower shared.

“Hot Momma,” another fan chimed in.

“I wish I could have still pulled off heels she makes it look easy,” another fan shared.

“Beautiful mami!!” another fan exclaimed.

Mena and her husband Safaree Samuels are currently expecting their first child together. The couple, who met while filming VH1’s Scared Famous, announced that they tied the knot back in October. This will be Mena’s second child, while their baby girl will be Samuels’ first.

Since sharing that they are expecting, Mena has shared many of her pregnancy announcements on Instagram. Earlier this week, the television personality shared that she was weeks away from holding her baby girl.