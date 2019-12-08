Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Close’ To Getting A New Dog After Heartbreaking Loss

It’s been just over four months since Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux lost their German Shepherd dog, Dolly. The two actors grieved hard for their beloved pup, and the Leftovers actor shared a heartwarming send-off post to the dog on his Instagram page after her death. Now Jennifer is considering getting another dog, according to People. It’s not as easy as going to the shelter and picking one out though, at least not for the Friends actress.

“Oh God, I’ve come so close,” Jennifer told People of getting another dog this week. Jennifer is one of the publications “People of the Year” alongside Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and Michelle Obama.

“And my friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes,” she went on. “And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to [her dogs] Clyde and Sophie because it’s all about whether they are going to be happy.”

Ellen is a major advocate for animal rights and a known animal lover, so it’s no surprise she’s pushing her best friend to get another dog as soon as possible.

Jennifer’s dog Clyde made his big Instagram debut last month on his mommies feed, and she just wants to make sure whatever new dog she decides to bring into her home fits in just right with her fur babies. Sophie has not shown up on Instagram yet at this time.

The passing of Jennifer and Justin’s dog made national news when it happened back in June and fans have been wishing the pair an easy grieving process, as many have shared their own stories of losing a dog.

Justin’s last Instagram post, which came in early November, was in an effort to get some shelter dogs adopted after he and his pitbull Kuma visited a facility housing dogs that needed loving homes. The actor tagged Selena Gomez in the post, as well as Jennifer, possibly in an effort to get his famous friends to adopt these puppies looking for forever families. Justin joked with his ex-wife that she would be getting tagged in lots of posts like this from now on since she decided to join the platform.

Unfortunately, Jennifer didn’t take him up on his offer but it looks like she will be welcoming a new dog into her home in the near future… if Ellen has anything to say about it.