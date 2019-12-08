Scott Disick Thinks Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Is A ‘Stand-Up Guy’, Inside Sources Claim

Scott Disick isn't bothered by Kourtney Kardashian starting things up again with Younes Bendjima.

New reports have claimed that 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian has gotten back together with her former boyfriend, 26-year-old Younes Bendjima. Whether or not this news is true doesn’t matter to Scott Disick, inside sources claim. Despite being Kardashian’s former longtime partner and the father to her three children, Disick is okay with her dating Bendjima, according to Hollywood Life.

While some might find it awkward to co-parent with their ex, it appears that Kardashian and Disick have finally found a way to make it work and have come to have a sense of respect for one another. For this reason, Disick isn’t bothered by the new relationship rumors surrounding Kardashian.

“Scott isn’t sure if Kourtney is dating Younes or not because she’s a very private person when it comes to her romantic personal life. But honestly Scott doesn’t mind one way or another if they’re dating because Scott thinks Younes is a stand-up guy,” an inside source close to Disick said.

Disick has made it clear in recent months that his main focus right now is raising his kids, which include 9-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign. While it took time, he and Kardashian have worked together to co-parent without stepping on one another’s toes. It’s for this reason that the pair have been amicable lately, the source explained.

“It’s really none of his business or concern who Kourtney chooses to date as long as he’s good to their kid. One of the reasons Scott gets along so well with Kourtney at this point is because they both respect each other’s boundaries and don’t get involved in their personal lives unless it involves their kids.”

Of course, the pair haven’t always been on the positive terms they are now. The pair dated on and off for a decade, enduring some very public lows in their relationship due largely to Disick’s drinking. They split seemingly for good in 2015.

Disick has been dating 21-year-old Sofia Richie, whom he appears to be quite serious about, for the past two years. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Disick and Richie took a private jet to Miami to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday together. It was there that they also spent time with Sofia’s musical star father, Lionel Richie, who is reportedly coming to terms with the pair’s relationship despite the large age gap. Richie and Disick have even discussed moving to New York together in the future.