‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Divided On Ava’s Troubling Encounter With Nikolas

Ava thinks she is still seeing Nik's ghost.

The week of December 2 on ABC’s General Hospital had Nikolas Cassadine paying a visit to Ava Jerome at Shadybrook. He is actually the cause of her checking herself into the facility a few weeks ago after thinking that she is seeing dead people talking to her. Now the Cassadine prince is tormenting her even more and that has some fans not happy about their recent encounter.

Nik wants to find the portrait of Helena before Valentin does and that means he was forced to confront Ava since she has it in her possession, as SheKnows Soaps indicated. However, he seemed to go to extreme measures to try to talk her into telling him where it is. First he paid off a nurse at Shadybrook to drug Ava. Then he went into her room and let loose on her. Ava still thinks that he is a ghost that is there to get her back for betraying Spencer. Then he went on to tell her that he is in hell and that Kiki is there with him. That sent Ava crumpling to the ground in despair. He kept at it until she gave in and told him that the painting was at the art gallery.

That scene also sent many General Hospital fans into a tizzy as well. They were not happy that the writers have Nikolas stooping that low to torment a woman that way after losing her child, despite all that Ava has done.

“Ugh telling Ava her murdered daughter is in hell is low even for Prince Nik…..if I did root for him before, I definitely wouldn’t after that,” one person on social media wrote after watching that scene.

“Ok… well now I am #teamvalentin…I want Nik to go down and lose big time! What he said to Ava was beyond heartless!!” another fan said.

Others were okay with what Nik did because of Ava’s past shenanigans. They called it karma, especially after messing with Morgan’s bipolar meds right before his car blew up. She has certainly done many things in her past to get what she wants, as seen several times on GeneralHospital.

Nina sees opportunity in Ava's current situation, West Coast. What will come of her visit to Shadybrook?

Things may be blowing up in Nik’s face soon as Ava also had another visitor right after he left. Nina found a distraught Ava chattering frantically about seeing Nikolas and him telling her that Kiki was in hell. Nina also found his ring that fell off and she finally figured things out. Now she wants to team up with Ava to take Nik and Valentin down. The two women may get their revenge soon.