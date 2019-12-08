Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Her Perfect Hourglass Figure In A Tight Black Dress On Instagram

American bombshell Alexa Dellanos took to her Instagram page on Saturday afternoon and posted a glamorous, yet hot photograph of herself to wow her 1.6 million fans.

In the snap, the blond beauty could be seen rocking a black maxi dress made up of a slinky material. The strappy dress also featured ruched detailing, one that allowed her to put her hourglass figure on full display.

To spice things up, Alexa slipped one strap of her dress off her shoulder to provide a generous view of her perky breasts. Since the dress was glamorous in itself, the hottie decided not to opt for any jewelry or accessories. In this way, she kept it simple yet elegant. She, however, carried a blue bag which could be seen lying beside her.

The stunner wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her left shoulder and bosom. To ramp up the glamour, Alexa opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised a shimmery nude shade of lipstick, smokey-eye effect, defined eyebrows and a tinge of nude blusher. The model completed her look by painting her perfectly-manicured nails with white nail polish.

To pose for the snap, Alexa sat on a plush white sofa and looked away from the camera. She also slightly puckered her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Miami Beach area, Florida. Alexa, however, did not specify the exact location.

In the caption, she asked her fans to guess what she’s thinking about, adding that her gorgeous outfit was from the U.K-based fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Within four hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 230 comments in which fans and followers, per usual, praised the hot model for her amazing figure and looks.

“You are such a beauty, Alexa. Mind-blowing,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“[You are thinking about] starting your own activewear line! You have an amazing social media presence,” another fan responded to the model’s caption.

“I swear to God, you are the most beautiful woman in the world with a very beautiful body,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised the model’s outfit.

“I think no one can look this good in that outfit. You are perfect.”

Apart from Alexa’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models, TV personalities and influencers. These include Analicia Chaves, Durrani Popal, Isabella Buscemi and Aylen Alvarez, among others.