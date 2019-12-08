‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars Didn’t Know Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Was Quitting

Jersey Shore fans are upset at the news of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s announcement saying she is quitting the franchise. Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has yet to be confirmed, but Nicole will not be returning if MTV does, in fact, renew the series. MTV producers knew Nicole was thinking about walking away, but her announcement apparently left some of her co-stars in shock, according to People.

A source spoke with the publication, saying the cast is more surprised than anyone, but they understand her decision.

“Production knew that she had been thinking about this so they were not surprised,” the insider told People. “The most surprised are the cast, but I think they all understand that she is just exhausted and wants to try and do something on her own. I think she just is probably burned out.”

Nicole made the announcement on her podcast Friday, saying she missed her children too much while she was filming and she didn’t like the direction some of the drama was going in. This past season, Angelina Pivarnick accused Nicole of being a “mean girl” which made the mother-of-three flip out and cry as she stormed out of the vacation house they were renting.

“The roomies disagreed with some of her sentiments,” the source continued. “How can you go on a podcast and complain that there’s drama when this is a reality show? If there wasn’t drama, it wouldn’t air.”

There is more drama to come in the upcoming season after it was recently revealed that there was major drama at Angelina’s wedding, where Nicole served as one of her bridesmaids. Nicole took part in a speech that greatly offended Angelina, causing her to leave the ballroom during her own wedding.

The insider on the situation also claimed that they don’t think the 32-year-old is really retiring for good. The source said “everyone” is saying that she will return to the show after a while. In Nicole’s statement on her podcast, she did say she wouldn’t be returning for Season 4, but maybe that means there’s still hope for a Season 5 or 6 return should MTV keep the reboot going.

For now, there is no insight on which cast members were surprised at Nicole’s statement. It would be shocking to find out that Jenni “JWoww” Farley didn’t know her best friend was making the announcement before she did. Co-stars Angelina, Jenni, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly Delvecchio, and Deena Cortese have not publicly commented on Nicole’s quitting at this time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 will debut on MTV in 2020.