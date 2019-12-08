Jenelle Evans Won’t Appear On Upcoming ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Fans who were hoping to catch Jenelle Evans back on Teen Mom 2 won’t be able to see her just yet, despite earlier reports that the controversial mom-of-three would be featured on the upcoming reunion. A new report from Pop Culture reveals an updated description for the upcoming reunion and this one does not include Jenelle.

The initial listing read, “Jenelle returns to discuss her final season,” and also included what the other cast members would talk about saying, “Kail [Lowry] and Vee [Torres] look back at their tumultuous past; Briana [DeJesus] calls out Devoin [Austin]; and Chelsea [Houska] opens up about her postpartum issues.”

However, an updated listing for the upcoming reunion, which is now what reads on TV Guide, mentions new cast member Jade Cline but makes no mention of Jenelle Evans.

“On Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 Reunion, Kail and Leah reveal what happened behind the scenes in Hawaii and Briana has an emotional heart to heart with John. Later, Jade triggers her mom when she is confronted about her arrest and Chelsea discusses her battles with anxiety and panic attacks.”

Jade Cline was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 following Jenelle’s exit. This was her first season being featured on the show.

While it doesn’t sound like Jenelle will be appearing on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, she was reportedly in New York City at the time the reunion was being filmed. Perhaps that is why when it sounded like Jenelle would be featured on the special, fans weren’t too surprised.

Jenelle Evans shared her life on the hit MTV reality show for nearly a decade before she was let go earlier this year. The network cut ties with the mom-of-three following an incident where her estranged husband, David Eason, reportedly shot her pet French bulldog, Nugget. The pair then lost custody of their kids but spent weeks in and out of court in an attempt to regain custody. The children were returned to their care before the Fourth of July.

Jenelle shocked her fans when she announced she was leaving her husband of two years. She took to Instagram to make the announcement on Halloween, revealing that she had taken her kids and moved away from the home she shared with David. Reportedly, the reality show star is now living in Tennessee.

While some fans have been speculating that Jenelle Evans may return to Teen Mom 2 now that she has left David, it doesn’t appear that she will return on the upcoming reunion special.