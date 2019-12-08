DreamDoll Ditches Clothes For Revealing New Instagram Photos

DreamDoll ditched her clothes for her new, revealing Instagram photos that she posted to her page today. There were three pictures in total in the set, all which showed the rapper flaunting her curves in a platinum blond wig.

The first Instagram photo showed her posing with her left shoulder facing the camera. She raised her left arm and placed her fist against the wall. Meanwhile, DreamDoll placed her right arm in front of her chest to censor herself. This also allowed her to show off her bright pink manicure. Her hair also helped to censor the photo, thanks to it being straight and extremely long. So much so, that her locks reached past her booty. Her upper thigh tattoo was also visible, which was of a butterfly. The stunner glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She parted her lips and accessorized with circular, gold earrings.

Plus, a second photo showed her from behind. She angled her back towards the camera in such a way that left her sideboob on full display. She also placed her right hand at the bottom of her derriere, and glanced at the camera over her right shoulder. Her hair obscured the right side of her face.

A final photo gave fans a closer look at her makeup. It showed the bombshell from her shoulders up, as she gave a full pout. She opted for two-toned lipstick on her bottom and upper lips, while she used dark lip liner to outline her mouth. DreamDoll also sported dark lashes and heavy eyeliner on her lower lids.

The rapper posed in front of a light orange wall for all three photos. The images seemed to have been taken in a professional studio.

Fans seemed to love the update, with many people leaving compliments in the comments section.

“YES, YES, AND YESSS!!!” gushed a follower.

“The doll I always wanted as a kid,” wrote an admirer.

“Wowww my wig fell off,” joked a fan.

“U look absolutely stunning boo,” raved a fourth Instagram user.

And two days ago, the rapper was seen going nude. Except this time, she posed on top of a swinging seat. The photo was taken in a dimly lit room, although DreamDoll was well-illuminated thanks to a spotlight. She sat up in the chair while placing her left hand high on the chain. Meanwhile, she glanced at the camera with her sideboob on full display. She opted for a dark-haired wig with curly locks.