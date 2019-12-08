Cardi B Comes To Offset’s Defense After He Is Accused Of Cheating On Her Via Instagram

Cardi B addressed rumors that her husband, Offset, was cheating on her via Instagram.

The Migos rapper was recently in hot water after he was reportedly linked to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade. According to E! News Jade shared a video of an exchange with Offset on Instagram, which was then reposted by The Shade Room. In the clip, Jade is scrolling through her direct messages when she clicks on Offset’s profile. The rapper reportedly left Jade a message that said “miss u fr” to which Jade didn’t reply.

In addition to showing the video to her followers, Jade also shared her own commentary of the couple’s relationship. She shared that Offset reportedly wasn’t being mindful of Cardi’s past disputes with other women, which reportedly transpired because of Offset’s infidelity.

“Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don’t respect her??????” Jade asked under the post.

The Instagram model also mentioned that Offset isn’t the only famous face in her messages. Jade also mentioned that she had proof that more famous names were contacting her, and used one Cardi’s lyrics to say that she can “back up” her allegations.

“There [is] a lot of sh-t I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that,” Jade wrote. “I’m the QUEEN of talking s–t now I’m backing it up.”

Cardi quickly shared that she was well aware of the drama surrounding her husband’s social media pages. The “Money” rapper shared a video with her Instagram followers that she woke up to see that Offset’s accounts had been hacked. In the video, it appeared that Cardi and Offset were working to reset his password on Twitter and Instagram.

Cardi then released a video to her fans about the issue. While Offset is seen in the video holding the couple’s daughter, Kulture Cephus, Cardi gave her fans more insight into what was happening behind the scenes.

“Anyways, you know, I know babe, you’ve done some dumb sh-t. Everybody knows he’s done some dumb sh-t. But come on now, [he’s] not dumb, he’s not crazy, we’ve been so good, we had a sweet weekend, our life has been good, he’s not going to play himself like that. That’s why I’m not going to entertain that, that’s why I’m not getting rowdy. Simple as that,” Cardi shared after revealing that she and Offset were in bed all day sick.

Jade still reportedly stands by her claims that it was the real Offset who contacted her. She shared that the alleged hacking of Offset’s account only surfaced after she shared the direct message.

If the rumors are true, it wouldn’t be the first time Offset was accused of cheating since he and Cardi married in 2017. The couple briefly split back in December 2018, which was reportedly due to Offset’s infidelity.