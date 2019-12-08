‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Under Fire For Post Claiming Jenelle Evans Is Faking Her Divorce

Kailyn Lowry is in some hot water with fans after taking to Twitter to share a story claiming that Jenelle Evans was faking her divorce.

The Teen Mom 2 star frequently shares sponsored posts on her Twitter account making wild claims or misrepresenting the private lives of reality television stars, which usually fly under the radar and get little reaction from fans. But as Pop Culture noted, Lowry’s latest post connecting to a TeenMomTalkNow.com story is stirring some controversy with her followers.

The story claimed, without evidence, that former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was faking her divorce from estranged husband David Eason. The two had a very public split at the end of the summer, with Evans telling fans that she and her children moved out of the house. The split came months after David allegedly killed the family dog, claiming it had bit his daughter. In the aftermath of the alleged incident, Jenelle was fired by MTV and the couple lost custody of their children for several weeks.

Kailyn’s tweet prompted some angry responses from people calling the report fake news. Some noted that the post was made before Jenelle had actually announced her divorce, PopCulture noted.

“Never believe what you see on the internet till you see it from the source,” one fan commented.

Like many other Teen Mom stars, Kailyn shares sponsored links to celebrity gossip outlets. It is not clear what level of input she has into what stories she shares, however.

This is not the first time that Lowry has generated controversy from a paid post. In the aftermath of Jenelle’s divorce announcement, Kailyn posted a series of links to her Instagram Stories making wild claims about Jenelle and David. One of those stories predicted that the couple would have a bitter court battle ahead as they fought over who would have custody of 2-year-old Ensley, even though at the time there had been no public indications that the couple was at odds over their daughter.

Lowry has also spoken out about Jenelle’s absence from the Teen Mom franchise and the prospect that she could return. Some claimed at the time of her divorce announcement that Jenelle was trying to get back in the good graces of MTV and eventually return to the series, but Kailyn said she didn’t think Jenelle should come back as there was not enough air time to cover everyone’s stories.