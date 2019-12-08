Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kelsey Wells Powers Through Full Body Workout Routine In New Instagram Video

Fitness trainer Kelsey Wells gave her 2.6 million Instagram followers an ample dose of fitspiration on Saturday when she posted a video on her page where she powered through a full-body workout. In the shared clip, Kelsey was outdoors in a scenic area lined with palm trees, situated near a body of water. She started off her routine with jump squats onto a steep step, a move that showed of her impressively lean, long legs. A series of tricep dips came next before she moved on to doing double squats.

Kelsey did all of these exercises all while flaunting her taut abs in a bright orange sports bra and metallic purple leggings. She paired the activewear with black sneakers and wore her brunette hair in a messy top knot.

In her caption, Kelsey called the routine a “Full Body Bench Blast.” She recommended doing 12 repetitions of each exercise and going through the circuit three times for maximum benefit. Kelsey also suggested that it could be a great at-home workout if you can’t make it to an outdoor location as she did.

As of this writing, Kelsey’s clip has been viewed more than 138,000 times and close to a hundred people have commented on it. Her fans cheered her on from the comments section.

“I absolutely love all your workouts and this one looks so good to do in fresh air!” one commenter wrote.

“My motivation inspiration and little dose of empowerment with your words, thank you,” another added. “One of my dreams is to meet you someday.”

Another fan appeared to think that Kelsey belonged in the Marvel or DC Cinematic Universe.

“Wow‼️‼️‼️” they wrote. “You are so inspiring and already perfect for a superhero film.”

But a fourth commenter seemed to take issue with the fact that Kelsey didn’t disclose the source of her purple leggings.

“How many people vote that any and all fitness chicks wearing cute leggings must say where they are from?????!!” they wrote.

More than one commenter asked about the legging but Kelsey hasn’t responded to their questions as yet.

Kelsey regularly posts workout videos on her page, unlike her most recent post, a lot of her exercise clips feature heavy weights. In a Instagram previous video, she used a barbell to train her legs at the gym. During her circuit, Kelsey did squats, hip thrusts, and prone hamstring curls. That video has garnered over 183,000 views and 152 comments since it was uploaded a day ago.