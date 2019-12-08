Theodora Moutinho Wears A Pink G-String And Puts Her Pert Derriere On Full Display

Brazilian bombshell Theodora Moutinho, who goes by the moniker Teddy on Instagram, took to her page on Saturday and treated her 2.5 million admirers to a very hot booty snapshot.

In the pic, the hot model could be seen rocking a pink G-string that she teamed with a printed bra. To strike a pose for the picture, Teddy sat on the carpet in front of a mirror and put her pert derriere on full display to titillate her fans. That’s not all, but the barely-there garment also allowed Teddy to show off her well-toned thighs.

The model held her phone in her hands, looked straight into the camera, and clicked a selfie.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie decided to go with an almost no-makeup look. Nonetheless, she looked beautiful and confident. She wore her brunette tresses down and finished the look by painting her long nails with purple nail polish.

To keep it simple, yet sexy, Teddy decided not to wear any jewelry or other accessories.

The snap was captured in her room as her bed could also be seen in the backdrop. According to the geotag, the location of the snap was Kissimmee, Florida.

In the caption, she told her fans to dream about her and asked them to share what they saw in their dream the night before.

Within six hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has garnered more than 56,000 likes and over 860 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, quite popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral within a short time.

Per usual, fans showered Teddy with numerous compliments to express their admiration. While some of the comments were decent, others were quite sexually-explicit.

“[You look] so sexy in that tiny pink thong. This got me so HARDDDDD! Geez, where’s my lotion?” one of her fans poured his heart out in the comments section.

“You are forever on the naughty list,” another one wrote.

“Perfectly beautiful. Your booty is yummy af!” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a third admirer wrote that he is in love with the model’s racy attire.

“This is the first time that I’ve seen you in a g-string. I love you!”

The remaining fans posted countless heart, kiss, fire and peach emoji to praise the model in a typical millennial fashion instead of using long sentences.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by Francia James aka Francety and Victoria Matosa, among others.