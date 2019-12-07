‘Overwhelming Evidence’ Shows Donald Trump Committed ‘Impeachable Conduct,’ 604 Law Professors Argue

'Whether President Trump’s conduct is classified as bribery, as a high crime or misdemeanor, or as both, it is clearly impeachable under our Constitution,' they wrote.

A group of more than 600 law professors has signed an open letter calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for official articles of impeachment to be taken up against him, according to a copy of the letter published by Project Democracy and posted to Medium.

“We do not reach this conclusion lightly,” the law scholars wrote. “The Founders did not make impeachment available for disagreements over policy, even profound ones, nor for extreme distaste for the manner in which the President executes his office.”

The authors of the letter go on to state that they believe that President Trump violated his oath of office in his actions with the Ukrainian government, arguing that President Trump was acting in his own political benefit in attempting to “distort an American election.” The law professors also allege that Trump acted against the interests of U.S. national security in his actions with Ukraine, which saw him requesting investigations into theories relating to the 2016 election and into former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the letter, the professors state they are not claiming that the president acted criminally, only that he acted outside the bounds of the Constitution, which constitutes an impeachable offense.

“Whether President Trump’s conduct is classified as bribery, as a high crime or misdemeanor, or as both, it is clearly impeachable under our Constitution,” the professors wrote.

While the authors say that voters are normally able to vote a president who behaves “poorly” out of office, they added that impeachment was created in order to protect the nation from a leader who corrupts the entire system, implying that Trump has acted in away that has done so.

The president and members of his party have continued to insist that the president did nothing wrong in asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden, and the president on Saturday teased that his personal lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, had new information about Ukraine following a recent highly criticized visit that he planned to share with Congress and Attorney General William Barr.

The letter Friday from the law scholars wasn’t the first time this week a large group of professionals in a particular industry banded together to speak out against President Trump. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, some 350 mental health professionals on Thursday urged members of Congress to closely monitor the president’s mental health amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry, arguing that the probe – launched in September – was exposing the president’s “brittle” sense of self-worth.

The open letter by law professors is singed by a list of at least 604 of them, and includes their full name in addition to their affiliated higher education institution. Project Democracy has stated at the bottom of the letter that it will allow any other law professors to sign onto the letter by contacting the group, pledging to update the list daily with new signatures.