Cardi B Parties With Strippers And Shares More Escapades From Her Night Out In Nigeria On Instagram

Cardi B recently shared wild moments from her night out in Nigeria on her personal Instagram page.

According to Hollywood Life, the “Money” rapper has been in Nigeria as she is preparing for her performance at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos. Before the festival, which took place on Saturday, December 7, Cardi decided to get ready for the performance by using her old moves during her time as an exotic dancer. According to the outlet, the mother of one spent her evening at a strip club and received lap dances from the dancers in the club. The dancers were reportedly rocking tiny thongs as Cardi threw dollars their way. The rapper also showed off her own moves toward the night and recorded herself twerking alongside the strippers at the club.

Cardi also showed off the stunning scenery from Nigeria on her Instagram Stories. In one post, she is seen driving through the streets of the city as Christmas lights and decorations were beaming all over the city. Cardi is heard in the video screaming “this is Nigeria” to her millions of Instagram followers.

Cardi didn’t stop at her Instagram Stories to share more of her fun times in the city with her fans. The “Clout” rapper shared a photo of what she was wearing during her night out. The rapper was seen standing in front of a display of bright lights and a billboard. The Hustlers actress is wearing a grey jumpsuit with wide-legged pants from Fashion Nova. Cardi is seen posing with her backside to the camera as she is seen wearing black Christian Louboutins. Cardi also has her hand in her mouth in the photo for the playful post.

At the time of writing, the post of Cardi received more than 3 million likes. The photo also received more than 20,000 comments under Cardi’s post.

“Your Story Made Me Want Visit Asap!” one follower exclaimed.

“That view! Get em girl!!!” another fan chimed in.

“2 midgets slap boxing back there smh,” another fan said of Cardi’s derriere.

Loading...

“Killin em,” another fan said.

Cardi’s performance on Saturday was the Grammy winner’s first in Nigeria. She is also set to appear at Livespot’s second festival, which takes place in Ghana on Sunday, December 8. The performances are helping Cardi to close out her year of firsts in her career. In addition to winning her first Grammy for Best Rap Album, the rapper also showed off her old stripper moves again alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, which was Cardi’s feature film debut.