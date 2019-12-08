Nick Viall Gives Advice To ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber, Says ‘Listen To The Producers, Don’t Be Stupid’

Former 'Bachelor' Nick Viall has some pointers for Peter Weber.

Nick Viall took on the starring role in the 21st season of The Bachelor. While he didn’t end up finding lasting love on the show, he did learn some things from the experience. Thus, he has some pointers to give young pilot Peter Weber who will star in the upcoming season set to premiere in January, according to Yahoo! News.

There have been quiet a few seasons of The Bachelor and some stars have taken on the role more gracefully than others. When asked what advice he would give to Weber, Viall had a few simple rules that he felt Weber should follow in order to come out of this process as successfully as possible.

“Listen to the producers. Don’t be stupid. Stay off social media,” he said.

Viall has certainly had plenty of experience with the odd world of dating on television, as he has appeared in two seasons of The Bachelorette before taking on the starring role. He became engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of his season but their relationship was short lived. He also attempted to find love on spinoff show Bachelor in Paradise, but was not successful. Throughout his time on the program, he got to know the producers well enough to understand that they have the contestants best interests in mind.

He’s not the only Bachelor alum to praise the show’s producers. Following her season of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown also shared her appreciation for the role producers played in her season. She didn’t deny that one of their primary goals is to make good television, but noted that they also cared about her well being and happiness.

“Regardless of what any outsiders might think, my producers (and all the people behind this show for that matter) put everything into making sure I shine, I’m fulfilled, and loved during this journey. Do they make entertaining television? sure—and they’re da*n good at it too. But I’m thankful they always tried to put the human Hannah, not the Bachelorette Hannah first.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans were first introduced to Weber on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The pair had an amazing connection and infamously had sex during their fantasy suite date which occurred in a windmill. The windmill episode has essentially what Weber has become known for and the symbol is expected to show up in his upcoming season as a reoccurring joke.