Instagram Model Georgina Mazzeo Goes Glam In A Shimmery Black Outfit For New Perfume Ad

Georgina Mazzeo, who is famous on Instagram for her incredible body and beautiful looks, took to her page on Saturday afternoon and treated her 1.7 million fans to a sultry yet glamorous pic.

In the snap, the stunning model could be seen rocking a shimmery black dress that featured a high neck, lantern sleeves and a keyhole design on the bodice which allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts.

Since the dress was very shimmery and glamorous in itself, Georgina decided not to wear any jewelry items or other accessories so as not to overdo her look.

To ramp up the glam, the Venezuelan bombshell wore a full face of makeup. The application included a glossy, mocha-colored lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, bronze eyeshadow, a thin line of eyeliner, defined eyebrows and mascara that highlighted the model’s beautiful green eyes.

She finished off her makeup with some strobing on her forehead and nose, while she painted her perfectly-manicured nails with black nail polish. Georgina wore her highlighted, brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder and bosoms.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the La Jungle Du Roi Cannes, which is designer Philipp Plein’s eleven-bedroom villa in South of France.

In the caption, Georgina informed her fans that the picture was captured as an advertisement for Philipp Plein’s new fragrance, The Skull. The model included a description of the perfume and added that it has been created by Spanish master perfumer, Alberto Morillas. The hottie also wrote that she is happy and honored to be a part of the perfume’s launch ceremony.

Within three hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 36,000 likes and close to 200 comments where fans and followers congratulated Georgina for being featured in the advertisement and also showered her with numerous compliments.

“I think you have the most beautiful eyes and lips I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“I am gonna buy this perfume just because you said so,” another one wrote to show his devotion.

“You look incredibly gorgeous, Georgina. I am speechless,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s body and facial features.

“Wow! You have a super sexy body and amazing face. Love you.”

Apart from Georgina’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models and influencers. These included Stephen Voyce and Andrea Méndes Arroio, among others.