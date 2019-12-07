‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Stuns In Green Sports Bra And Tight Leggings, Flaunts ‘Sexy’ Accessory

Maitland Ward also spilled one of the secrets behind her fit physique.

Maitland Ward wowed her fans by rocking an athletic, emerald-colored ensemble that showed off plenty of her shapely figure. However, while the Boy Meets World star’s 995,000 Instagram followers couldn’t stop gushing over her fit physique, Maitland was more impressed with the hair accessory on her wrist.

On Wednesday, Maitland uploaded a mirror selfie that she snapped shortly after a workout. The flame-haired actress was rocking a green sports bra with a low scoop neck that exposed a generous amount of her voluptuous cleavage. She also wore a pair of matching leggings in the same shamrock shade, which looked stunning with her vibrant red hair. Her sporty bottoms clung to her body, showing off her slender, sculpted thighs. The leggings also featured a low waist that helped to highlight Maitland’s toned torso.

In the caption of her post, Maitland jokingly referenced the “hot, sexy scrunchie” she was wearing on her wrist. The soft, velvet hair accessory was dark gray, and it featured a bow with long ties.

Maitland was wearing her shoulder-length red tresses down. Her hair was styled in layers, and it was slightly damp. Maitland attributed this to the wet weather outside. She was impressed with how good her healthy locks looked, commending her stylist for giving her a hairstyle that had held up so well in the rain. She also spilled one of the secrets behind her amazing figure when she revealed that her new hairdo had also survived her barre class.

For her beauty look, Maitland sported dark brown eye shadow, which had been applied all the way up to the creases of her eyelids. She also wore dark liner on her top and bottom lash lines. Her lips were a pale petal pink color.

Maitland’s expressed their approval for her post-workout selfie by pressing the “like” button on it over 49,000 times.

“Looking hot and sexy,” read one response to her photo.

Loading...

“Your smile chases all the rain away. Absolutely breathtaking look,” another admirer wrote.

“Looking like a cute little snack,” read a third remark.

“I haven’t looked your hair at all, literally at all @maitlandward,” quipped a fourth fan.

Others complimented Maitland on the color combination of her red hair and green workout wear, with one fan remarking that she looked “festive.” While Maitland didn’t reveal whether her choice of outfit color was inspired by the holidays, she has started sharing some Christmas-related content on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a photo of the all-red ensemble that she wore to go Christmas tree shopping.