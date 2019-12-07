Serena Williams Parties In Miami In A Sequined Cropped Ensemble

The tennis star looked to be enjoying herself immensely.

Tennis champion Serena Williams was photographed living it up in Miami after opening a pop-up store for her label S by Serena. The city is currently hopping because of the Art Basel festival, and the 38-year-old was sure to take advantage of the atmosphere to eat, drink, and be merry.

For the occasion, Serena wore an outfit from her own line. It was one that she had been pictured wearing before, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr. The ensemble consisted of a multi-colored jumpsuit covered with sequins ranging in color from gold to russet red to silver. It was cropped at the ankle and also featured a matching jacket. In some pictures, Serena was pictured wearing the bolero, and in others, she had taken it off.

For her night out, she styled her hair in a sleek and chic ponytail. Her roots were dark and slicked down. Meanwhile, her voluminous ponytail behind was a much lighter color following the popular ombre trend.

She kept her makeup in a fairly neutral palette, with liquid eye-liner styled into a cat-eye and mascara coated lashes. She sported some pink blush on her cheekbones, and favored a pink-tinged terracotta lip shade. The tennis champ also boasted an incredible manicure, consisting of beautiful glitter nails.

Last but not least, Serena wore a dog-tag style necklace and an oversized watch for her accessories.

Though Serena did not upload any pictures of the festivities on her own social media account, she featured in a number of shots posted by other famous faces.

One of those included Sydney Sadick, who has worked as a fashion correspondent for networks like ABC, NBC, and Fox. In the photo, Serena smiled next to the sartorial journalist with a Beefeater Gin drink in hand.

It was not the only picture that she featured in. She also was photographed at a table with CNN Style host Derek Blasberg. The caption suggested that the pair were at a karaoke afterparty.

She also appeared in another Instagram picture by social media star René Daniella. In the photo, René and Serena stood in a group with another woman — all with drinks in hand. René was sure to gush about her experience in the caption.

“Serena is STUNNINGGG, seriously just beautiful and you can tell she’s a woman who knows her power. It was so wonderful to have met such an icon and a massive inspiration for myself and so many!” she wrote.

Serena has been enjoying Miami in other ways as well. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, she made headlines after wowing in a bikini while on a yacht.