Ashley Iaconetti Believes Hannah Brown May Still Have A Crush On ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber

Maybe Hannah Brown isn't quite over Peter Weber.

Despite their obvious chemistry, things didn’t work out for Peter Weber and former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. Now, Weber has his own shot at finding love as the new star of The Bachelor. Many fans were confused by a recent teaser clip that shows Brown stepping out of a limo on the first episode of Weber’s season. Now, Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti says she thinks Brown still could have a bit of a crush on Weber, according to Life & Style.

It doesn’t make much sense for Brown to be showing up at the Bachelor mansion unless she still wants one more shot with Weber before he meets dozens of other women. Iaconetti thinks that Brown might have stopped by the mansion just to let Weber know that if he doesn’t end up finding love this time around, she might be up for a meetup once everything is all over.

“I still like to think that maybe in the back of her head she kind of tells him, ‘hey, I still think of you, if you think of me, let me know,'” Iaconetti explained.

But Iaconetti’s husband, Jared Haibon, thought it probably wasn’t as dramatic of a meeting than it appears to be. Haibon, who is also an alum of TheBachelor, pointed out that the show is known for its dramatic teases in the previews. These teases really build up the show with anticipation but things don’t always go down the way they are expected to.

“I think it’s a tease. I mean, how many times how many previews have we seen where it’s like, ‘oh my god, that’s crazy,’ and it ends up being not so crazy?” he pointed out.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, reality television blogger Reality Steve has already given his take on the shocking preview. Reality Steve, whose real name is Steve Carbone, often makes predictions about the Bachelor franchise shows and is rarely wrong. He insists the preview is misleading.

“It’ll end with the audience thinking that Hannah is about to join the show as a contestant, when anyone can clearly see that’s not the case. But they’re gonna make you think she does,” he said.

In the preview, Weber looks shocked when Brown gets out of the limo wearing a glamorous red gown with a low neckline. Meanwhile, the other contestants voice their frustration. The new season of the show will premiere on January 6, 2020.