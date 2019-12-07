Yaslen Clemente Rocks A Stylish Black Bikini To Show Off Her Perfect Physique On Instagram

Yaslen Clemente took to her Instagram page on Saturday morning and treated her 1.1 million fans to a sexy bikini snapshot.

In the pic, the hottie could be seen rocking a stylish, one-shoulder bikini top with a figure-flattering fit, one that allowed her to flash a glimpse of her perky breasts. The model teamed the bikini top with black thong-style bikini bottoms that enabled Yaslen to put her well-toned thighs and legs on full display.

The stunner loosely tied her highlighted tresses and staying true to her signature style, she opted for minimal makeup. The application included some lip balm, a tinge of a nude-shade blush, defined eyebrows and mascara. She completed her look by painting her perfectly-manicured nails with red nail polish.

To keep it simple, yet stylish, the model accessorized with delicate stud earrings and two dainty silver pendants.

To pose for the snap, Yaslen sat on an outdoor sofa placed against the backdrop of a glass window and some plants. She looked away from the camera and left her mouth slightly agape to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she wrote that she was looking away from the camera because her gaze was fixed at the waiter who was coming her way with a pizza. The model, however, did not mention the name of the restaurant. She also did not use a geotag with the picture so as not to reveal her location.

She also informed her fans in the caption that her hot bikini was from the UK-based fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Within five hours of going live, the snap has racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 350 comments where fans and followers, per usual, praised the model for her beauty and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are almost perfect, Yaslen,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look so beautiful, my lovely sweet angel,” another one chimed in.

“A stunningly gorgeous lady. You look magnificent and spectacular, baby girl. You’re so sexy and sensual,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan called Yaslen the best model in the world.

“Such a pretty woman! You’re amazing and wonderful because you inspire and motivate me! Have a great day, queen! You’re the best model in the world.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “truly amazing,” and “mesmerizing” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by some of Yaslen’s fellow models and influencers, including Hannah Palmer and Natalia Garibotto.