Dove Cameron Rocks A Black Mini-Dress & Matching Boots At ‘Frozen The Musical’ Premiere

Dove Cameron came up with the perfect look for the 'Frozen the Musical' premiere.

Dove Cameron took time out to attend the premiere of Frozen the Musical on Friday night where it was held at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. She walked the blue carpet in a black outfit with just a hint of color that brought out her chic sense of style, as seen in photos posted on Just Jared.

The Disney Channel star is certainly no stranger to both glamouring it up and dressing down. This time her ensemble was somewhere in between and she looked amazing. Cameron opted for a long-sleeve short black dress that displayed pink printed flowers throughout. The number had somewhat of a high neckline at the sides that was held together with a tie, but then took the plunge to reveal some skin. The cute dress was fitted at the waistline, while the skirt flared just a little at mid-thigh.

Keeping with the black theme, the 23-year-old actress/musician wore black sheer tights and boots that were worn above the knee. She held onto a small black purse as she walked the blue carpet at the Frozen the Musical premiere.

Dove Cameron’s long blond hair was worn down with soft curls flowing down her back. She kept her bangs out of her face by slipping in a few hair clips on each side, which also served as a pretty accessory as well. Her makeup stood out, especially the metallic gold shadow that she wore on her lids. She gave her eyelashes a thick coating and made sure that her eyebrows were well defined for the event. She then added a thick coating of medium pink lipstick and a hint of color on her cheekbones to complete her look for the night.

Cameron also took to her Instagram stories before the premiere to give her fans an up close and personal view at her completed look. She gave a little bit of a pouty face and showed off her wavy tresses.

The Descendants star then posed for the snapping cameras showing off her picture-perfect ensemble. She was seen doing an interview on the blue carpet, prompting one fan to make sure she knew how much she is loved.

In addition to being on the small screen, Dove Cameron has a brand new single out called “Out of Touch.” The just released music video for the tune has the singer in a sexy black outfit. She is certainly no stranger to showing off a little skin. In October, she wowed her followers with a sneak peek of the music video to “Bloodshot” flashing some cleavage while crooning on a balcony. She got a big stamp of approval from her devoted followers.