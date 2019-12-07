Former ‘RHONJ’ Stars Ashlee Holmes And Kim Granatell Confirm Danielle Staub Ripped Her Own Hair Out Years Ago

There have been dozens of iconic scenes throughout the history of The Real Housewives, but one that ranks in the hall of fame is the Season 2 Posche Fashion Show episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The scene saw a verbal battle between Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub which later brought in Ashlee Holmes, the daughter of former RHONJ star Jacqueline Laurita. After a chase through the fashion show venue, Ashlee got her hands on Danielle’s hair and pulled it so hard, it came out… allegedly. Ashlee and former friend of Danielle’s who was there for the altercation, Kim “G” Granatell, have both just confirmed online that while Ashlee did get a good grip, Danielle later pulled her own hair out to pin it on the RHONJ daughter.

A fan of the show asked Kim G about the fashion show recently on Twitter, and Kim confirmed in a short reply that Danielle pulled her own hair out. After news outlets began picking up on the story, Ashlee made a comment on an Instagram post where she repeated the claim, which she also has made several times in the past.

“I pulled her hair. Hard. I didn’t actually pull it out of her head, despite my commentary. TRUST ME had I actually pulled it out of her head, my petty a** would have kept it and turned it into a bow or something,” Ashlee wrote in the comment section. “She pulled it out of her head herself when she was in Kim’s car. If you saw the reunion that season, I think that was proven.”

Ashlee also noted that the charges Danielle brought against her in court were dropped, and a second charged was expunged a year after the incident. The former reality star also claimed that she was supposed to pay a $180 fine and said that production for the show probably paid it for her.

Loading...

“[Eleven] years later… I’m still not sorry. No regrets. Sue me. I’ve grown a lot since this time, but Beverly will never get an apology from me. She needs to be committed,” Ashlee finished up her post.

Danielle’s birth name was Beverly, which she changed after having many run-ins with the law in her past. It’s a name stars on RHONJ have called Danielle when they really want to take a dig at her, as it irks the mother-of-two to her core. Jennifer Aydin noticed the wrath Danielle could bring after bringing up Beverly on this season of the reality show and said she was shocked at Danielle’s response.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.