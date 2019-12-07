R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Moves Out Of His Swanky Trump Tower Condo To Avoid Legal Circu

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly’s girlfriends have been living the high life in his Trump Tower condo in New York City, but one of the women is reportedly so done with the drama surrounding Kelly that she is leaving for Chicago.

Azriel Clary recently left New York, according to TMZ, where she was living with Kelly’s other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage. Reportedly, Clary was tired of the legal circus that follows the singer wherever he goes. Most recently, Kelly was accused of bribing government employees in order to marry the singer Aaliyah, who was just 15 at the time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Savage has also been a focus of media attention after speaking out about a fake Patreon account created in her name in order to claim that she was tired of Kelly controlling her and wanted to speak out against him.

The two instances, combined with the ongoing legal drama that Kelly faces as he waits behind bars in Chicago to face federal charges related to child pornography, kidnapping, forced labor, and obstruction of justice.

Instead of spending time in the swanky apartment, Clary is going to Chicago to continue pursuing her modeling and singing career, which she was doing prior to meeting and moving in with the singer.

Despite leaving the Trump Tower, Clary apparently still supports Kelly, but she wants to distance herself from the media attention on Savage and Kelly.

Clary’s father Angelo has been open about wanting to see his daughter move out of the Trump condo and even offered to pay for her to have an apartment in Chicago.

Clary and Savage were living together in high style despite Kelly’s claims that he has no financial resources. In October, prosecutors accused the singer of hiding money by sending his musical royalty payments to a friend’s bank account.

“In fact, the defendant continues to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in connection with royalties he is owed for his music. The government’s investigation has revealed that earlier this year, the defendant re-directed those royalties to the bank account of a childhood friend,” court documents read.

“Regardless of where those funds are being held, however, they belong to the defendant and, at any time, the defendant can redirect those funds — and future royalty proceeds earned — to an account in his name,” they continue.

Prosecutors used the claim to argue that Kelly should remain behind bars while he awaits his trial.