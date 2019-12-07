Isabelle Mathers Flaunts Tanned Bod In White Bikini On Instagram

Isabelle Mathers took to her Instagram page today to share a brand new bikini pic. She wore a white, striped bikini top and matching bottoms, along with a coverup around her waist. It was a simple white wrap skirt that she tied in the front. She also sported a large, straw hat. The stunner seemed to be aboard a boat on a lower deck, as she posed against a doorway. Her look allowed her to flaunt her tanned body and toned midriff.

The model wore her hair down in loose waves, which she brushed in front of both of her shoulders. She kept her makeup to a minimum, and rocked pink lipstick and a hint of mascara. She gave a flirty look with her lips slightly parted, and accessorized with a charm necklace. Isabelle raised her left hand and placed it on the edge of her hat, which featured frayed edges.

Behind her was a small room, which was dimly lit. There were inlaid lighting in the ceiling, along with a yellow glow that decorated the perimeter of the room. A coffee table could be seen, along with another woman who was sitting against a window.

The tags revealed that she was with Devin Brugman and Natasha Oakley for a Monday Swimwear event. The photo was geotagged in Sydney, Australia. Considering that Australia is her home country, it’s not too surprising to see Isabelle hanging out with the bikini queens.

Fans left tons of nice compliments for the bombshell in the comments section.

“Flawless figure and omg your eyes are striking,” expressed an admirer.

“Oh my god, you are so Beautiful and stunning amazing girl,” gushed a follower.

Loading...

“Give me ur hat,” joked a fan.

“Imagine how different your life would be if you wasn’t blessed with the beautiful face and body that you have! Very lucky and blessed! I know u work hard on your body but u must thank the powers above! U r stunning x,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

And previously, the model showed off her bikini bod in a strappy gold number. The post from late October was of Isabelle standing indoors while taking a selfie. The swimsuit featured a small top with criss-cross straps in the front. The bottoms were high-cut. She stood next to a modern fireplace and held the phone with her left hand. She wore her hair down in a casual, side part, while her face was mostly obscured in the shot.