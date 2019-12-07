‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Black Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

“World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain shared a snap with her 3.9 million eager Instagram followers in which she flaunted her body in a tiny black thong swimsuit. However, she also used the photo as an opportunity to get real with her followers about her changing body — and the way pregnancy has changed her perspective on her body.

In the snap, Lauren enjoyed the sunshine and warm weather while out on a motor boat. The picture captured her at the moment when she was climbing up the silver ladder on the edge of the boat, with an adorable dog watching her make her way onto the boat. Lauren rocked a black one-piece swimsuit that tied around her back and neck just like a bikini would, but connected to her bottoms along her sides. The bottom portion of the swimsuit was a thong style, and the cut flaunted her ample derriere.

Lauren’s blond locks were pulled up in a bun for the photo, with a few strands escaping to frame her face. Her toned arms grasped the ladder and her curves looked incredible in the shot, which she clarified in the caption was taken a few months ago, when her growing bump was still a lot smaller.

Though many fans likely think Lauren looks amazing in any photo, she confessed that she hesitated to post the particular photo of herself in the swimsuit because of how her body looked in it. However, with pregnancy changing her perspective, she was determined to embrace her flaws, as she said in the caption.

Lauren’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling hot snap, and the post received over 11,600 likes within just 30 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to praise her honesty — and compliment her smoking hot body.

“You look fine and still beautiful and strong!” one follower said, following the comment with a few emoji.

“I don’t see any flaws. Just a beautiful lady. You’re freaking awesome! Such a inspiration to[o] everyone,” another fan added.

Loading...

Another fan agreed, not able to see the so-called flaws that Lauren mentioned in the caption, and said “I dont see cellulite Lauren. You are perfect the way you are and thats the truth!”

“Honestly amazing, you look so great,” another said.

Lauren has been showing off her growing baby bump on Instagram, and also filling her followers in on how she’s staying active in her pregnancy. Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported on a video Lauren shared in which she was training at the gym. The blond bombshell rocked a black sports bra and gray leggings in the video clip in which she did some duck walks and squats with her blond hair pulled up in two buns.