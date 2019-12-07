Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Wraps Up Curvaceous Form In Ruby Red Tinsel Christmas Dress

Megan Fox doppelganger, Claudia Alende, is really getting into the Christmas spirit as she took to Instagram less than 24 hours ago to share a stunning snapshot of her curvy form wrapped up in a ruby red tinsel Christmas inspired dress.

The shinny red dress featured white thread styled in a double lined zig zag pattern with strips of tinsel in between each set of zig zags.

The dress was extremely short cutting off right below her thighs. It also came complete with a plunging neckline that extended below the bust putting an ample helping of her exposed chest on display.

It was unclear what the photo was for as she didn’t tag any brands in the caption as the influencer typically does when modeling clothing. Claudia, however, appeared to be taking a bathroom selfie as she held her phone in her hand off to the side of her face when snapping the picture.

With her head tilted to the side, her dark tresses flowed down one side of her bosom shielding half of her exposed bust from the camera. Unfortunately, for her followers she didn’t look to happy in the snap.

In less than 24 hours, her followers flooded the photo with over 100,000 likes and just shy of 500 comments.

Several of her followers took issue with her caption noting that Christmas was a “wonderful” time of the year while having such a sad expression on her face.

“Your face doesnt show it,” one follower penned in a comment they chased with a frowning emoticon.

Despite not flashing a smile in her photo, it didn’t stop her followers from leaving their usual smattering of complements and declarations of love.

“Wow you are looking so so good hot and beautiful and so sexy,” one follower noted.

Another chimed in: “You’re wonderful and breathtaking.”

Overall, the overwhelming majority were willing to look past the lack of a smile in the photo and appreciate her incredible figure.

Fortunately, Alende did post a much happier snapshot on her profile just 10 minutes ago featuring herself sitting on a counter top with her arm wrapped around her boyfriend, Michel Grasiani, as she stuck her tongue out.

The duo were twinning as they rocked matching white shirts with plaid bottoms. Claudia’s bottoms were short and featured a variety of shades of pink while Michel’s were black and white. In just 15 minutes, the photo quickly accumulated nearly 10,000 likes and a few dozen comments. Most opted to flood the comments with heart emoticons.