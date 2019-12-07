‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Final 10 Competitors Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 35 of The Challenge.

The last 10 competitors on Season 35 of The Challenge have been revealed, and it looks like it’s almost time for the final. Over the last week, four new players have been added to the elimination list on The Challenge Vevmo page by Pink Rose which included Melissa Reeves, Nany Gonzalez, Aneesa Ferriera, and Josh Martinez. Those eliminations left the game’s final 10 players which consists of four females and six males. It’s unknown if these 10 players are heading to the final, or if there is one more elimination left (likely a mens) before the individuals battle it out for the grand prize.

The 10 players left in the game are as follows:

Bayleigh Dayton (rookie — Big Brother 20)

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (rookie — Big Brother 20)

Kaycee Clark (rookie — Big Brother 20)

Jenny West (veteran — second Challenge)

Dee Ngyuen (veteran — third Challenge)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (veteran — 20th Challenge)

Rogan O’ Connor (veteran — third Challenge)

Kyle Christie (veteran — fourth Challenge)

Nelson Thomas (veteran — fifth Challenge)

Cory Wharton (veteran — seventh Challenge)

As with all Vevmo spoilers, eliminated player lists are subject to change at any time. Although these players are currently listed as still in the game, there is a possibility one or more have already been booted, but the news just hasn’t reached the insiders just yet. It’s possible there are only eight players left in the game, but Pink Rose is hinting this is the final 10.

Each season of The Challenge allows a different amount of competitors into a final. This season on War of the Worlds 2, a larger group than normal made it to the final, with an impressive number of 12 players. This number will dwindle the next episode when host T.J. Lavin will announce four players will be purged halfway through the final.

Those who couldn’t make it to the final on Season 35 included veterans Jordan Wiseley, Tori Deal, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Wes Bergmann, Stephen Bear, Josh Martinez, Jenna Compono, Nany Gonzalez, Aneesa Ferreira, Kailah Casillas, Melissa Reeves, Ashley Mitchell, Mattie Lynn Breaux and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley. Rookies eliminated so far are Asaf Goren, Jay Starrett, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, and Jennifer Lee.

The final 10 players include three rookies, all of whom hail from Season 20 of Big Brother. War of the Worlds 2 did not see any rookies in it’s final, so this should be rather refreshing to viewers and fans of the show.

A rumor has also suggested that in order to compete in the Season 35 final, a player had to win an elimination competition, which appears to be true for all of the remaining 10 players, except for Kyle Christie. Josh Martinez’s matchup partner has not yet been revealed, so it very well could be Kyle who cost him his spot in the game.

The Challenge Season 35 is expected to debut in early 2020 on MTV.