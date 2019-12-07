Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Killer Curves In Black Satin Shirt & Sheer Tights

Instagram sensation Stassie Karanikolaou served up a bounty of curves in her latest update. The sizzling blonde appeared before the camera in a revealing outfit that perfectly showcased her bodacious figure, and left very little to the imagination in the curve-flaunting attire.

For her latest Instagram photo share, the 22-year-old hottie poured her curvaceous form into a pair of completely see-through black tights, fully exposing her round hips and voluptuous thighs in the sheer item. Stassie teamed up the racy garment with an elegant satin shirt in a matching color, for a sexy-chic look that brought followers to the comments section by the masses.

Stassie looked like a total bombshell in the saucy all-black ensemble. Snapped against a simple, cream-colored background, the BFF of mogul makeup Kylie Jenner showed off all kinds of dangerous curves in the scanty outfit, striking a sultry pose that highlighted all of her best assets. Photographed from the mid-profile, the gorgeous blonde cocked one hip forward, bending the knee to call attention to her curvy pins. She seductively grazed her thighs with her hands, crossing them over her lower body — and arched her back, thrusting her perky chest into focus. The provocative posture called attention to her tiny waistline, while also treating fans to a generous view of her shapely derriere.

The famous Instagram model was not shy about flashing the flesh. Her ultra-revealing bottoms aside, she teased a glimpse of her toned midriff in the stylish satin shirt, which she wore knotted in the front to show off her sculpted tummy. The long-sleeved number boasted a high slit, draping over her curvy backside and further drawing the eye to her bountiful curves.

Stassie paired the smoking-hot look with a smoldering attitude. The stunning fashionista was looking over her shoulder, fixing the camera with a bold, defiant gaze that only added to her sex appeal. Her glam was equally alluring, and included a shimmering skin-toned eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and a nude lipstick that made her pouty mouth look all the more appealing. The fair-haired beauty styled her platinum-blond tresses with a mid-part, letting her luscious locks frame her face as they fell down her back.

The gorgeous Instagrammer captioned the photo with a single black-heart emoji, one that appeared to mirror the color of her attire. She also tagged photographer Sam Dameshek in her post, giving credit where credit was due for the gorgeous shot.

Shared with fans shortly before midnight on Friday, the snap racked up more than 462,000 likes overnight. In addition, 1,550-plus people took the time to leave a message for the glamorous socialite. Plenty of followers were left speechless by the sexy look, opting to express their admiration for Stassie’s beauty exclusively via an array of flattering emoji. Others felt more inspired and managed to string together just enough words to shower the ravishing blonde with praise.

“Hi baby OMG,” wrote one person, adding a beating-heart emoji.

“Dayummm,” commented a second fan, followed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“So beautiful and amazing,” gushed a third Instagram user, ending their post with a trio of flattering emoji of the blowing-kiss, sparkling-heart, and red-heart variety.

“Omg stoppp you’re killing meeee,” read a fourth message, which also included a pair of heart-eyes emoji.