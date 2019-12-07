Prince Andrew Rocked By New Claim As Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim Says She Had Sex With Him

Prince Andrew is facing a new claim from another alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein who said she had sex with the British royal.

The woman has not yet come forward but is in talks with lawyers and is apparently prepared to come forward, the Mirror reported. As the report noted, alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre had already claimed that Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her into a sex ring and encouraged her to have sex with rich and powerful men. That included Prince Andrew, who she claimed to have had sex with on a series of occasions.

Prince Andrew denied Giuffre’s claims in a recent interview, but the controversy surrounding him has only grown. As The Inquisitr had reported, he was pulled off his royal duties by Queen Elizabeth II and stepped out of the spotlight. Federal authorities in the United States reportedly want to interview Prince Andrew about his connection to Epstein.

The second woman to come forward is now working with a lawyer who is conducting a “rigorous investigation” into her claims and deciding whether to include them in an existing lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, the Mirror reported. Details about the new woman were not entirely clear, but the Mirror noted that there was no indication she was forced or coerced into having sex with him, or that she was underage at the time.

It was also not clear when the second woman claimed to have sex with Prince Andrew. Giuffre claims that Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew and that the two had sex three times in 2001, when she was 17. Prince Andrew claims to have never met Giuffre, despite a now-infamous picture of the two together.

As a source told the Mirror, Epstein created fear in his victims that there could be repercussions if they came forward.

“Any of the abused girls in Epstein’s orbit knew not only of his demands but also his anger,” the source said. “He ruled with fear. His victims knew that if they didn’t do what was expected of them there would be repercussions.”

Epstein had been convicted of soliciting an underage prostitute and was sent to prison in 2008, but the sentence would later generate controversy as Epstein was allowed to spend time outside the jail, visiting his office. Earlier this year, he was charged with a new series of counts of underage sex trafficking, but was found hanged in his jail cell in a reported suicide.

The Mirror reached out to Prince Andrew for comment on the latest allegations, but the royal family did not comment.