Jason Derulo Tries The Chair Challenge With Instagram Model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa

Jailyne and Jason teamed up to put a viral challenge to the test.

Jason Derulo and popular Instagram model Jailyne Ojedo Ocho both tried to pick up the same chair, but only one of them could do it.

On Saturday, Jason took to Instagram to share a video of himself and Jailyne putting the viral “chair challenge” to the test. The basic gist of the challenge is that women can bend over, grab the sides of a chair, and straighten back up, while men cannot. However, a certain series of steps must be taken to perform the challenge properly.

In Jason’s video, Jailyne tried the challenge first. Before making her attempt, she informed viewers that Jason’s goal was to “prove everyone wrong.” Jailyne then stepped up to a wall beside a wooden dining chair with a short back. She took two steps back, placing her feet toe-to-heel to get the right distance away from the wall. She then placed her feet together, leaned over until her forehead was resting against the wall, and slid the chair in front of her.

Jailyne reached underneath the seat and grasped both sides of the chair. She then pulled the lightweight piece of furniture up to her chest and straightened back up so that the legs were pointing toward the wall. Jailyne successfully completed the challenge, and she made it look easy.

Jason talked himself up before his chair challenge attempt.

“Come on! There’s no way I’m not doing that. The boy’s been in the gym,” he said.

However, when the “Talk Dirty” singer was in the bent over position, he discovered that he couldn’t straighten back up. He jerked his upper body a few times to show that he was making an effort, but he eventually gave up.

“I thought you said it was easy, Jason,” Jailyne said as she laughed at his failure to get vertical.

‘That sh*t is real,” Jason admitted at the end of the video.

Some of Jason’s Instagram followers accused him of faking his failed attempt, but he insisted that he had not.

“It looks simple af but men can’t do it,” he wrote in the comments section of his post.

Fans who claimed to have tried the challenge themselves revealed they experienced the same results.

“Nah. He’s not lying. We did it at work yesterday and none of the men could do it,” read one response to his video.

Other commenters were more interested in Jason’s costar in the video. While Jason recently went viral on Instagram for sharing a revealing underwear photo that was eventually removed from the site, Jailyne is a social media sensation who actually has more followers than the “Want to Want Me” singer. The voluptuous model’s racy photos have helped her gain 10.7 million followers on the social media platform, while Jason has 5.1 million followers.