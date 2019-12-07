Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Fit Physique & Squats In Tight Leggings

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom showed her 8.4 million Instagram followers a peek at how she gets her toned physique by sharing a snap of herself at the gym. She included a geotag on the post that specified she was at Sports Club Vallentuna, which is a gym in Sweden.

In the picture, Anna looked smoking hot in a simple workout ensemble that flaunted her incredible body. On top, the blond beauty wore a cropped white long-sleeved shirt that clung to every inch of her form. The shirt had a closed neckline, but Anna’s hourglass physique was still evident thanks to the tight fit.

On her lower half, she wore a pair of high-waisted charcoal leggings that highlighted her toned body. She finished off the look with a pair of crisp white sneakers. In the picture, Anna was doing a deep squat with a barbell resting on her shoulders. Her eyes were intense and focused somewhere off in the distance as she completed the exercise.

The Swedish stunner’s long blond locks were pulled together in a braid, with a few strands escaping and framing her face. The gym had plain black floors and a brown wall behind her. She kept the caption of the post very simple, adding a few emoji to express her thoughts about her time at the gym. Anna has a whole section in her Instagram story highlights dedicated to her time at the gym, but the bombshell doesn’t often post regular pictures on her page that document the fitness process.

Anna’s followers loved the glimpse into her workout routine, and the shot of her toned body. The post received over 86,000 likes within just four hours, and many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

One fan was particularly impressed with how Anna looked while performing the exercise and said, “amazing form! Powerlifters be jealous.”

Another was likewise impressed by Anna’s skill in the gym and said, “that’s a clean squat,” followed by a flame emoji.

Another fan showered Anna with praise and commented, “you’re like sunshine when it’s raining in my life.”

“You make exercise look Beautiful,” one follower added.

Though Anna doesn’t often share pictures of herself actually completing exercises on her page, she posts plenty of snaps in which she rocks form-fitting workout gear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a picture in which she sat on a stack of plates in a sizzling pastel outfit. She rocked a white sports bra that flaunted some cleavage and gray leggings as she posed for the camera, looking smoking hot.