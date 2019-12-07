Laci Kay Somers Rocks A Nude Thong For Her 27th Birthday

Laci Kay Somers rang in her 27th birthday today with a celebratory Instagram post, where she posed in a thong and a light neon orange top. The stunner wore a nude pair of bottoms and posed with her back to the camera. This left her booty on display, as she looked over her left shoulder for the photo. She also wore a cropped sweatshirt with long sleeves and a hood, along with a black baseball hat.

The stunner gave her signature, pouty look while holding onto the brim of her hat with her fingers. Her bright pink lipstick popped in the shot, along with her light pink manicure that peeked through. She wore her hair down and brushed behind her back, with her luxurious locks reaching her waist. Thanks to her hat, however, her left eye was obscured. It looked like she wore dark eyeliner and heavy mascara.

The model was seen outside on a modern patio, with the photo being taken on a sunny day. However, the patio was in the shadows.

The geotag revealed that she was in Maui.

Fans flooded the comments section with lots of nice messages for Laci.

“Happy birthday and a beautiful view,” gushed a follower.

“Happy Birthday Bootyful! Hope you have a great day!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Happy day of celebrating the day your amazing beautiful self entered this world @lacikaysomers,” wrote a fan.

“You’re absolutely beautiful and you look so amazing also happy birthday,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Considering that Laci promised random DMs to people who send her birthday messages, it’s no surprise that there are so many messages.

And in addition, the stunner is taking advantage of her special day to reveal her ultimate Amazon wish list. She posted a link to her Instagram stories. There’s a wide range of items on the list, with the most pricy gift being a Sony a7 III camera body for a little under $1,800. She also added plenty of options under $30, which included smartphone-controlled LED strip lights, glass vases, and Smarties candy necklaces.

And that’s not to mention that in late November, Laci shared another social media update where she showed off her derriere. This time, she was seen sporting a matching sports bra and thong. The underwear was light gray with large, white straps that read, “Baby Girl.” She pulled her hair back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle and threw on a light denim jacket. The first photo showed the model posing while facing the camera, while the second showed her from the back.