Scarlett Johansson Explains Why Now Is A Good Time For The ‘Black Widow’ Movie

Many fans began questioning why Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow would get her own solo film after dying off in this year’s Avengers: Endgame. Scarlett Johansson has been playing the assassin since 2010’s Iron Man 2, which puts almost exactly 10 years between the character’s debut and her solo film. The film is a prequel, and lots of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are confused about why this movie is coming out now and didn’t sometime in the last 10 years. Johansson recently explained why that is when sitting down on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

After confirming that the movie does take place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Johnasson explained that this is the perfect time for a solo Black Widow film while noting it couldn’t have been done in the past.

“But I really could never have made this film 10 years ago when we first started our journey with Marvel. Because it’s such a — it’s a film that’s so about, the character has informed this film. My journey with Natasha has informed this film and it’s a character who is a fully recognized woman and I think it has a complexity to it that is just delicious. Not to say that it wouldn’t have been something else and totally entertaining 10 years ago. But we get to do stuff now that is just good.”

Johansson also said that Black Widow gave her closure on the character of Natasha, something that moviegoers might feel as well when they exit the theater. The movie is the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 lineup, meaning this movie is going to be a heck of a lot more than just a prequel for Natasha’s character.

Every true MCU fan knows that Black Widow is going to contain tons of material that will dramatically affect Phase 4 moving forward. Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige noted at CCXP (the 2019 Comic Con Experience in San Paulo) this weekend that the solo film will reveal something unknown about the MCU and will set up the future of the universe.

The movie also gives fans a way to remember Natasha in a different light, other than simply dying towards the end of Avengers: Endgame, no matter what time period the movie is set in.

The first trailer for Black Widow debuted earlier this week and appears to have the same feel of Captain America: The Winter Soldier in terms of it’s aesthetic and espionage themes.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020.