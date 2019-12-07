Kylie Jenner Partially Mounts A Snow-Covered Wooden Banister While Rocking Chanel Winter Fashion To Stay Warm

Kylie Jenner has turned into a walking advertisement for Chanel. These past few days, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has embraced both the iconic designer and a whole lot of snow in her recent Instagram updates. On Saturday, she did more of the same, but in an even bigger show for the label that once made Marilyn Monroe the face for Chanel No. 5, the brand’s legendary perfume.

Although there’s no indication as to whether or not Kylie wore that vintage scent during her last photoshoot done in the midst of a winter wonderland, there was no doubt she had Chanel on her mind. As the Kylie Cosmetics founder threw her hands up in a social media update featuring a fresh dusting of the cold, wet stuff, the 22-year-old mogul actually sat on a strip of snow that had covered a wooden banister.

While the reality star partially mounted the barrier, she didn’t seem to mind getting her booty wet while wearing a one-piece, low-cut, black catsuit for which every inch of the warm fabric used to make the ensemble called out Chanel in white letters. The skintight garment that caressed every curve of Kylie’s enviable body was also trimmed in white, while a long-sleeved black turtleneck sweater covered her cleavage to keep her from freezing as she modeled her cozy outfit.

A black beanie with white letters let everyone who looked at her pictures know the cap had been created by the upscale brand. Even her hands were warmed by Chanel in the form of large black mittens rocking the designer’s unmistakable logo, as seen more fully in the second of the two snaps. Unlike the first image in her update, which had Kylie staring straight ahead, the shot after that featured a more enchanting pose in which she turned her head to the side as the photo was snapped.

Her makeup for this shoot had been carefully applied to enhance Kylie’s beauty. She rocked darkened brows, black eyeliner, black mascara, cover contouring, and slightly parted, peach-colored lips for the second shot.

Many of Kylie’s 152.7 million Instagram followers were enthusiastic about her fresh update with its snowy winter theme. More than 2.5 million fans liked the post while 11,000-plus people commented on the two-picture social media pack within about an hour of being shared.

“This fit goes hard,” said one fan, who added a drooling face and a red heart face emoji.

“Chanel season,” stated a second admirer.

“Def got that at the sale at marshall’s,” remarked a third follower.