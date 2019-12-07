Here’s Where You’ve Seen Monica Ruiz — Also Known As The ‘Peloton Wife’ — Before Her Fateful Ad

If the “Peloton wife” from the viral new stationary bike commercial looked familiar, there’s probably a good reason.

Actress Monica Ruiz just accidentally landed the role of her career thanks to Peloton, the pricey stationary bike connected to live-streamed classes. Ruiz played a wife who, despite appearing to be very physically fit and almost rail-thin, was gifted a bike by her husband for Christmas and proceeded to vlog her journey with the bike over the course of the year.

The television ad sparked some massive backlash, putting some major spotlight on Ruiz and her lead role in the spot. But as People magazine noted, she was already a familiar face to fans of television, making appearances in a number of different series.

Many will recognize Ruiz from small roles in The Exes and About a Boy, as well as her brief part on the ABC comedy Baby Daddy.

Ruiz likely wishes people would remembers her from those roles instead of the “Peloton wife.” The actress released a statement to People magazine saying she wasn’t comfortable with the attention she received, especially the viral backlash.

“I was happy to accept a job opportunity earlier this year from Peloton and the team was lovely to work with,” Ruiz said. “Although I’m an actress, I am not quite comfortable being in spotlight and I’m terrible on social media. So to say I was shocked and overwhelmed by the attention this week (especially the negative) is an understatement.”

Her on-screen husband had largely the same reaction. As The Inquisitr reported, actor Sean Hunter said he received some very personal backlash.

Hunter, who works as an elementary school teacher for his day job, said in a statement to Psychology Today that he has received “an array of malicious feedback” including a friend who texted him to say that he was “a symbol of the patriarchy.” He wondered why people were creating narratives for the story, and worried about what will happen when people start to recognize him on the street.

Monica Ruiz and Sean Hunter will likely be getting a bit more screentime for the ad, however. Despite the viral blowback, Peloton released a statement standing behind the ad. The company added that it was disappointed in how some people had misinterpreted the ad. The 30-second spot also continues to rack up views online, with plenty of stories still being written as the controversy rages on.