‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Rocks Daisy Dukes In Cute Couple Pic With Lewis Howes

Yanet Garcia shared a new Instagram photo today with her fans, as she posed in a pair of tiny daisy dukes alongside her boyfriend. The weather girl opted for a white tank top and extra-long, gold-yellow sweater. The sweater had white-and-orange trim, while her shorts were arguably too small. The bottom of her derriere could be seen, while the front of the bottoms were high-cut with multiple rips. She wore her hair down with luxurious locks, and held the phone with her left hand. She completed her look with a pair of chunky, black boots.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, placed his arm around Yanet. He wore a denim button-up shirt and dark pants, and accessorized with a silver watch. He smiled with his lips closed, and tucked his hand into his jean pocket.

The pair stood beside a bed and floor-to-ceiling windows. The selfie was taken in the reflection of a large, white-framed mirror. There were words of encouragement written on the top right corner of the mirror.

“Don’t let your fears hold you back from your GREATNESS!” it read.

The room had white walls, and was decorated with a white rug. The bed had a plush headboard and gray sheets. A green plant also peeked through on the left side of the frame.

Many fans left compliments, not just for Yanet, but for the couple as a whole.

“Beautiful couple. I am sooo happy you found each other,” wrote a follower.

“Luckiest man in universe…@lewishowes…,” declared an admirer.

“Lewis howes is a hero, he does the things we all wish we could, congratulations brother. Have a drink for all of us,” said a fan.

Others were seemingly inspired by the message drawn on the mirror.

“Your greatness overcomes that when you don’t say anything else matter so you challenge yourself each given time every time that you pick up a piece of steel try to be nice to someone,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

The happy pair often post lovey-dovey photos on their social media feeds, as she shared another such update in mid-November. The shot showed Yanet being held in Lewis’ arms, as they both flashed big smiles. The weather girl wore a puffy, black jacket with a fuzzy hood. She accessorized with a red cowgirl hat, and sported white sneakers. Meanwhile, Lewis also wore a dark jacket. They stood on a rooftop patio, with views of New York City in the backdrop.